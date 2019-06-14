At Thunder Ridge High School, the Idaho Falls Titans swept an American Legion Single-A baseball doubleheader over the Idaho Falls Bees.
The Titans held off the Bees 9-8 to take game one, outhitting the Bees 12-8. Lane Gillespie went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Dylan Forsgren went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a stolen base and Mason Dale went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Titans.
A 10-2 lead through three innings paced the Titans in a 12-6 game two win. Dale went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Braden Crystal went 2 for 3 with a double and Tanner Berdrow went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for the Titans (3-5), who play Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Knights.
IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 6, SPRING CREEK 4; IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 6, NAMPA INDIANS 2: At Nampa, the Idaho Falls Grizzlies moved to 3-0 in Nampa with a pair of American Legion Single-A wins on Friday.
The Grizzlies scored all six runs through the first two innings and held off Spring Creek for the win earlier in the day. Caden Taggart went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base and Cruz Taylor went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases for the Grizzlies.
Idaho Falls overcame a 2-0 deficit early to defeat Nampa later in the day. Taggart went 2 for 4 while Braden Owens went 3 for 3 a stolen base for the Grizzlies (10-6), which plays Ridgevue this morning.
MADISON CATS 16, POST 43 GIANTS 3 (5 INNINGS); MADISON CATS 16, POST 43 GIANTS 12: At Jackson Hole, Wyo., the Madison Cats swept an American Legion Single-A doubleheader over the Post 43 Giants.
The Cats led 11-1 through three innings en route to a five-inning game one win. Jett Merrill went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Madison.
Madison held off Post 43 to take game two. The Cats committed four errors and hit a batter in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the Giants to score five runs. Jace Leatham went 3 for 5 with an RBI and four stolen bases, Carter Stapelman went 2 for 5 with with two stolen bases and Ikakai Jensen went 2 for 2 with an RBI and three RBIs for Madison (9-8), which plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Shelley.