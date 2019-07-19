At Halliwell Park, No. 6 seeded Upper Valley downed No. 7 seeded Blackfoot to keep its summer going in an elimination game at the American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament.
A four-run third inning was enough for Upper Valley to take the lead and hold off Blackfoot for the win. Blackfoot’s Jerod Gough scored in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, but Isaiah Thomas hit a fly ball for the third out in the next at-bat to end the inning and the contest.
Upper Valley (17-24) faces the No. 5 seeded East Idaho Rockies at 10 a.m. in an elimination game. Blackfoot ends the summer 10-22.
UPPER VALLEY 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 5
Blackfoot 012 010 1—5 10 0
Upper Valley 114 000 x—6 8 1
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Candon Dahle 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 10 K, 2 BB; Chase Turner 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chase Turner 2-4, Jerod Gough 3-3, Carlos Pimentel 2-3, Payton Brooks 2-4. RBI: Brooks 2, Dahle 2, C. Pimentel. SB: Jace Grimmett.
UPPER VALLEY—Pitchers: K. Yancey 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Jensen 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Erickson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Erickson 2-3, Maupin 2-2, Sawyer Klingler 2-3. 2B: Sawyer Klingler, German Gonzalez. 3B: Maupin. RBI: Sawyer Klingler 2, Seth Klingler, Maupin, Gonzalez 2. SB: Jensen, Maupin
IDAHO FALLS BEES 10, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 9; IDAHO FALLS BEES 8, BLACKFOOT SINGLE A 7 (5 INNINGS): At Bonneville, the Idaho Falls Bees swept an American Legion Single A doubleheader versus Blackfoot.
The Bees held on for the game one win despite a six-run seventh inning by Blackfoot. The teams combined for 21 hits and seven errors. Eli Hayes went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Brad Johnson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Blackfoot. Seth Walton went 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base and Lorenzo Cortez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base for Idaho Falls.
Blackfoot took a 7-2 lead entering the bottom of the third inning of game two, but Idaho Falls responded with six runs to go up by one. Nate Goodwin went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Benjamin Wilson went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for Blackfoot (11-19). Freddy Frederickson went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Dawson Fullmer and Seth Walton each had a double for the Bees (9-19).