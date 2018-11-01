The 2018 high school volleyball season officially comes to an end tonight with the annual District 6 Senior All-Star Game at Idaho Falls High School.
Athletes from 22 schools in the Post Register’s coverage area will be participating. They have been divided up into four teams, which will play one 25-point set against the other three teams. The first game begins at 6 p.m. tonight at Idaho Falls High School.
The complete rosters are below.
East team
Coach: Chantal McMurtrey, Bonneville
Paige Dixon, Bonneville
Sade Williams, Bonneville
M.E. Gillespie, Shelley
Sydney Leal, Shelley
Erin Anderson, Challis
Sidney Tomchak, Leadore
Danielle Girvin, Leadore
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont
Renee Fabanich, North Fremont
Kelby Dye, North Fremont
North team
Coach: Meranda Maestas, Madison
Tia Carlson, Mackay
Ana Righter, Mackay
Alexis Garner, Madison
Chloe Miller, Madison
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Taneal Wright, West Jefferson
Megan McAlevy, Skyline
Shelby Squires, Skyline
Michaela Eldredge, Blackfoot
Josie Anderson, Blackfoot
South team
Coaches: Elda Park, Firth, and Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Abby Schiess, Firth
Erin Richardson, Firth
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
Ashlyn McBride, Sugar-Salem
Cheyenne Ross, Hillcrest
Daidree Jarvis, Hillcrest
Marisol Perez, Clark County
Yesenia Espinoza, Clark County
Brylei Harris, Ririe
Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe
West team
Coaches: Gretchen Simpson, Butte County, and Ashlee Andersen, Rigby
Faith Wanstrom, Butte County
Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls
Noe Coughenour, Idaho Falls
Kenadee French, Rigby
Summer Dabell, Rigby
Madelyn Moulten, Thunder Ridge
Hallie Hufford, Thunder Ridge
Kristin Jones, Thunder Ridge
Katie Wesfall, Salmon
Hailey Cole, Salmon
Larissa Fullmer, Teton
Halle Lasson, Teton