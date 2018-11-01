The 2018 high school volleyball season officially comes to an end tonight with the annual District 6 Senior All-Star Game at Idaho Falls High School.

Athletes from 22 schools in the Post Register’s coverage area will be participating. They have been divided up into four teams, which will play one 25-point set against the other three teams. The first game begins at 6 p.m. tonight at Idaho Falls High School.

The complete rosters are below.

East team

Coach: Chantal McMurtrey, Bonneville

Paige Dixon, Bonneville

Sade Williams, Bonneville

M.E. Gillespie, Shelley

Sydney Leal, Shelley

Erin Anderson, Challis

Sidney Tomchak, Leadore

Danielle Girvin, Leadore

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Jalyssa Stoddard, South Fremont

Renee Fabanich, North Fremont

Kelby Dye, North Fremont

North team

Coach: Meranda Maestas, Madison

Tia Carlson, Mackay

Ana Righter, Mackay

Alexis Garner, Madison

Chloe Miller, Madison

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Taneal Wright, West Jefferson

Megan McAlevy, Skyline

Shelby Squires, Skyline

Michaela Eldredge, Blackfoot

Josie Anderson, Blackfoot

South team

Coaches: Elda Park, Firth, and Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem

Abby Schiess, Firth

Erin Richardson, Firth

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

Ashlyn McBride, Sugar-Salem

Cheyenne Ross, Hillcrest

Daidree Jarvis, Hillcrest

Marisol Perez, Clark County

Yesenia Espinoza, Clark County

Brylei Harris, Ririe

Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe

West team

Coaches: Gretchen Simpson, Butte County, and Ashlee Andersen, Rigby

Faith Wanstrom, Butte County

Laurel Taylor, Idaho Falls

Noe Coughenour, Idaho Falls

Kenadee French, Rigby

Summer Dabell, Rigby

Madelyn Moulten, Thunder Ridge

Hallie Hufford, Thunder Ridge

Kristin Jones, Thunder Ridge

Katie Wesfall, Salmon

Hailey Cole, Salmon

Larissa Fullmer, Teton

Halle Lasson, Teton

