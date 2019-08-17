At Melaleuca Field, for the second straight day, a rally by the Idaho Falls Chukars came up short.
Billings defeated Idaho Falls 9-4 on Saturday night, handing the Chukars their sixth straight loss.
Billing led 5-0 in the seventh before the Chukars started to charge back, scoring four runs on a two-run double to center by Brady McConnell and a two-run homer by Juan Carlos Negret, his 12th of the season.
Billings added an insurance run in the eighth on a Chukars error, and then put the game away with three runs in the ninth on homers by TJ Hopkins and James Free.
Starter Bryar Johnson gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings and struck out four, but took the loss. Negret finished 2 for 3 and Michael Emodi hit his 18th double of the season.
The series continues today at 4 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Nathan Webb for the Chukars and RHP Miguel Medrano for the Mustangs.