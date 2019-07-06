REXBURG--If not for the calendar, the crowded Madison Junior High School parking lots and cheering from the track Saturday morning would have suggested that a high school meet was taking place.
A track meet was indeed taking place, but not for high school athletes. Saturday’s meet was the eastern Idaho championship meet for summer youth track, drawing athletes from Pocatello, Rexburg, Rigby and Idaho Falls track clubs.
While the participants were all 14 years old or younger, the meet did look and feel like a high school competition with electronic timing equipment, uniforms, printed results posted on the Ricks Center wall and coaches with clipboards at every event.
“We try to keep it first class,” Rexburg Track Club president and meet director Doug Stutz said. “We couldn’t get it done without a lot of volunteers. It’s a great turnout.”
Competing in three events Saturday to wrap up his summer was Logan Sermon of the Idaho Falls-based High Five Flyers program. The 13 year-old won the 13-14 boys 400 meters in 1:09.66, won the 13-14 boys 800 in 2:51.90 and anchored the High Five Flyers to a time of 1:01.70 for first place in their age division and second place overall.
Going from event to event with little turnaround time in between is nothing new to the incoming Taylorview Middle School eighth grader.
“It’s what I’ve been doing all summer,” Sermon said.
This is Sermon’s first summer with the High Five Flyers, which is in its fourth year as a program. He said he has enjoyed his time with the Flyers, who consist of athletes from throughout the city of Idaho Falls.
“I feel like I’ve been able to keep coming to practice and it’s been really fun doing this,” Sermon said. “I’ve definitely made a lot of new friends.”
Of all his events, the 400 is Sermon’s favorite.
“It’s just a really fast race,” Sermon said. “It’s the right distance.”
Also claiming medals at the championship meet was Rexburg Track Club’s Halle Meredith, who won the 13-14 girls 200 in 28.27 and placed second in the 13-14 girls 100 in 14.15. Meredith had a significantly longer break between events unlike Sermon and kept herself occupied while waiting for the 200, which was the last track event of the day.
“I usually just rest, sit up with my parents and make sure I’m drinking water,” Meredith said.
Meredith said she joined Rexburg Track Club after her mother learned about it last summer. The club was her introduction to track since she did not compete as a seventh grader for Madison Middle School. Although there was some uncertainty about joining, Meredith said it has been a positive experience and she has found a good fit with her events.
“I was really fast when I was little, so I wanted to try the sprints,” Meredith said.
Her first summer with Rexburg Track Club contributed to her decision to go out for eighth grade track this past spring and return to summer track this year. The 14 year-old incoming Madison High School freshman said summer track has helped her confidence as she moves on to competing at the high school level.
“I’m really looking forward to running next year,” Meredith said.
Saturday marked the fifth consecutive year for an eastern Idaho summer youth track championship meet. In 2015, Stutz created a Rexburg based youth track team called Life Active and was hopeful other eastern Idaho communities would soon begin similar programs. Life Active had 71 members from ages 9 to 18 that first summer. The next year, Life Active was rebranded as Rexburg Track Club and former Idaho Falls High School head track coach Jeremy Smith created the Idaho Falls based High Five Flyers. Rigby created its youth track program in 2017.
The numbers have continued to climb with each year of the five-week, four-meet summer programs. Stutz said the Rexburg Track Club reached a record 89 members and entering Saturday, each meet of this summer’s schedule was drawing close to 280 athletes.
That surge in participation was evident by Saturday’s attendance and the number of volunteers darting around, including Madison High School track athlete and former Rexburg Track Club participant Ryan Stutz. An incoming sophomore and the youngest son of Doug and Keysha Stutz, Ryan was in charge of mini javelin Saturday. His parents said he enjoyed taking on that event this summer, learning as much as he could about it. He also helped distribute medals after the meet concluded.
Next year, the atmosphere of the meet will be a bit different due to a venue change. After years of Madison athletes practicing and competing at Madison Junior High following the opening of the new Madison High School in 2010, a nine-lane track will be ready in the fall at the high school’s University Boulevard location along with the new football stadium.
“It’s been something that we’ve waited on for a long time,” Doug Stutz said. “We’re excited to have our team practices there.”
2019 Eastern Idaho Summer Youth Track Championship Meet
Saturday at Madison Junior High
- top 3 only
Boys
