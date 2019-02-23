POCATELLO — It was a big day for area wrestlers on Saturday as state champions were crowned at Holt Arena.
While Sugar-Salem and Ririe celebrated team titles, several wrestlers earned the top spot on the podium as individual champions. Local schools placed 27 wrestlers on the championship mats, with more than half (14) bringing home the gold.
Here’s a look at all the individual state champions in the Post Register’s coverage area.
Kaden Ramos (50-5), soph., Thunder Ridge, 98: Ramos rallied from a 3-2 deficit early in his bout against Post Falls’ Roddy Romero, getting a second period takedown, and another TD in the third to win 8-4.
“(Romero) and I split our matches this year, but I got him today,” Ramos said.
Jonathan Martin (51-8), Sr., Sugar-Salem, 106: Sugar-Salem and Snake River were vying for the 3A team title, so the early match was a good tone-setter. Martin trailed 1-0 to the Panthers’ Gus Carter before scoring on a reversal with four seconds left to secure the 2-1 victory. “It came all from the heart.”
Kolton Stacey (55-1), soph., Shelley, 106: Fighting through a double-barrel nosebleed throughout the match, Stacey took a 9-1 lead over Blackfoot senior Landon Abercrombie, and was nearly pinned before holding on for a 10-7 win, defending his 2018 title.
“He caught me on the same move twice, and really wrestled good,” Stacey said.
Stetson Machen (45-7), Jr., Ririe, 113: After finishing third last year, Machen left no doubt this time. He jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the second round on the way to a 9-5 win over Troy Bruce of Salmon in the 2A finals.
“I wrestled harder than I’ve ever wrestled and smarter. I wanted it so bad.
Kohl Nielson (36-9), soph., North Fremont, 120: Nielson was pinned in the championship match a year ago, but built a 7-0 advantage early, including recording a near fall in the first round. He defeated Traeden McPherson of Bear Lake 9-4 for the 2A title. Nielson said last year’s loss, in which he led 4-1, has weighed on his mind 24/7.
“This year I went out there to dominate and win,” he said.
Destin Summers (44-0), sr., Snake River, 126: Summers collected his third state championship with a dominant 12-3 win over Timberline junior Isaiah Evans, finishing an unblemished senior season.
“I didn’t want anyone to come close at all this year, and felt like I had something to prove after (losing at state) last year,” Summers said.
Caleb Norman (58-4), sr., Sugar-Salem, 132: Norman out-crafted Snake River sophomore Kyle Richardson to get a first-period takedown, and out-muscled him for another in the second, earning his third state championship for the Diggers.
“It was a tough, slow match, and I’m not used to that really, but that’s what you get with good competition in a title match,” Norman said.
Sway Cook (21-1), sr., Snake River, 138: After missing much of the season with an ankle injury, Cook came back to put a gold-medal stamp on his senior season with a hard-fought OT win over Gooding freshman Tayten Gillette.
“What a great match,” Cook said, tipping his cap to the freshman. “It’s great to get it done this way after a disappointing year last year.
Riggen Cordingley (63-0), Sr., North Fremont, 152: Cordingley won the 145 state title last season and was unstoppable this season, finishing 63-0. He defeated Tyson Thacker of Ririe 10-2 to win the 2A bracket.
“That was my goal, to be considered one of best 152s in the state in all divisions and I think I accomplished that.”
Tristan Olson (52-8), Jr., South Fremont, 160: In one of the most dramatic and defensive matches of the 3A championships, Olson and Parma’s Dre Salinas battled into a second overtime before Olson earned a 2-1 victory after Salinas was called for stalling, giving the winning point to Olson.
“It’s amazing,” Olson said. “I can’t think of a better feeling, aside from a nice piece of steak.”
Sawyer Hobbs (51-0), jr., South Fremont, 182: Hobbs scored at will in his title match, finishing off Fruitland’s Greg Gissel with a second-period pin to cap an unbeaten season. Hobbs won all of his state matches by pin.
“I just tried to keep forward, and I knew I could score every time I shot,” Hobbs said.
Gabe Sommers (58-5), soph., Ririe, 195: Sommers, who lost in the 195-pound championship match last season, trailed 1-0 to Orofino’s George Bolling entering the third period of the 2A match, but the action quickly picked up. A reversal gave Sommers a 4-3 lead in the closing seconds and he eventually won the match 7-3.
“I told myself I would never get second again,” Sommers said.
Matthew Boone (46-3), jr., Bonneville, 195: Boone broke a 3-3 tie in the third round with a reversal and a takedown, claiming his first state title with a 9-4 win over Bishop Kelly senior Kash Anderson.
“I finished fourth last year and have that medal at home to remind me,” Boone said. “This year I got the gold, and it will go right next to that bronze fourth. Never forget.”
Kenneth Copley (60-1), jr., Sugar-Salem, 285: Copley pinned his nemesis in the final match of the 3A Championships, claiming his first state title with a third-period pin over Gooding behemoth Jake McGinnis.
“He’s a senior, and I knew if I was going to get him, it would have to be this year,” Copley said.
Idaho state wrestling championships, day 2
Saturday at Holt Arena
CLASS 5A TEAM SCORES
1. Post Falls 297.5, 2. Coeur d’Alene 184, 3. Centennial 163, 4. Lake City 162, 5. Highland 139.5, 6. Meridian 136.5, 7. Eagle 125, 8. Capital 120, 9. Skyview 92, 10. Borah 84, 11. Madison 74.5, 12. Boise 71, 13. Mountain View 56, 13. Rocky Mountain 56, 13. Thunder Ridge 56, 16. Rigby 50, 17. Lewiston 48, 18. Timberline 24
CLASS 4A TEAM SCORES
1. Kuna 239, 2. Columbia 188, 3. Jerome 170.5, 4. Blackfoot 153, 6. Bonneville 139, 6. Lakeland 118.5, 7. Century 110, 8. Twin Falls 78, 9. Nampa 74, 10. Emmett 70, 11. Bishop Kelly 59, 12. Minico 58, 13. Pocatello 56, 14. Shelley 51, 15. Caldwell 44, 16. Skyline 32, 16. Vallivue 32, 18. Moscow 30, 19. Mountain Home 28, 20. Middleton 26, 21. Idaho Falls 23, 22. Preston 21, 23. Sandpoint 20, 14. Burley 17, 25. Canyon Ridge 7, 26. Hillcrest 4, 27. Ridgevue 3
CLASS 3A TEAM SCORES
1. Sugar-Salem 205, 2. Snake River 191.5, 3. Fruitland 188, 4. South Fremont 148, 5. Weiser 145.5, 6. Marsh Valley 125, 7. Kimberly 109, 8. American Falls 106, 9. Buhl 98.5, 10. Bonners Ferry 91, 11. Gooding 85, 11. Timberlake 85, 13. Teton 81, 14. Homedale 73, 15. Parma 64, 15. Priest River 64, 17. Kellogg 46, 18. Filer 24, 19. Payette 11
CLASS 2A TEAM SCORES
1. Ririe 201, 2. Declo 180, 3. New Plymouth 158.5, 4. McCall-Donnelly 155, 5. Malad 115, 6. Orofino 113, 7. North Fremont 111.5, 8. Bear Lake 104, 9. Wendell 85, 10. Clearwater Valley 73, 10. North Gem 73, 12. Potlatch 65, 13. Salmon 64, 14. Challis 61, 15. St. Maries 49, 16. Aberdeen 44, 17. Grace 41.5, 18. West Side 35, 19. Oakley 34, 20. Raft River 29, 21. Kamiah 28, 21. Marsing 28, 23. Melba 27, 24. West Jefferson 24.5, 25. Firth 18, 25. Soda Springs 18, 27. Dietrich 11, 28. Glenns Ferry 10, 29. Valley 7, 30. Kootenai 3, 30. Murtaugh 3
Medal matches (local wrestlers only)
CLASS 5A
98
Championship: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge, 54-5) dec. Roddy Romero (Post Falls, 44-3), 11-4
113
Third place: Ethan Waldron (Rigby, 40-15) dec. Trace Wells (Mountain View, 26-17), 4-3
Fifth place: Kellan Sagendorf (Highland, 26-16) dec. Josh Benson (Madison, 29-23), 9-4
138
Third place: Jaden Smith (Madison, 48-17) dec. Diego Martinez (Eagle, 33-13), 4-2
145
Third place: Tysen Jones (Eagle, 33-9) dec. Tre Clark (Madison, 39-22), 1-0
285
Fifth place: Keelan Murphy (Mountain View, 23-16), dec. Carson Johnson (Rigby, 25-27), 17-11
CLASS 4A
98
Fifth place: Luke Moore (Blackfoot, 42-16) maj. dec. Mario Sotelo (Caldwell, 25-18), 12-0
106
Championship: Kolton Stacey (Shelley, 59-1) dec. Landon Abercrombie (Blackfoot, 31-6), 10-7
Fifth place: Kole Sorenson (Bonneville, 49-19) pin Anthony Ceballos (Kuna, 28-19), 2:32
120
Third place: Sam Hyde (Emmett, 54-8) dec. Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls, 52-9), 7-1
126
Championship: Sam Edelblute (Lakeland, 44-6) maj. dec. Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot, 42-9), 15-6
132
Third place: Tommy Gallamore (Blackfoot, 38-7) pin Dawson Osterhout (Minico, 44-14), 0:23
Fifth place: Landon Evans (Blackfoot, 40-14) pin Derrek Lindstrom (Pocatello, 30-12), 5:00
138
Third place: Preston Owens (Kuna, 46-9) dec. Braxton Sorenson (Bonneville, 54-12), 3-2
Fifth place: Austin Despain (Blackfoot, 25-9) dec. Daniel Andrade (Blackfoot, 42-21), 4-3
145
Third place: Cooper French (Bonneville, 48-17) pin Tucker Banks (Bonneville, 48-18), 2:03
152
Third place: Malakai Moyer (Kuna, 51-9) dec. Taylor Balmforth (Shelley, 35-10), 6-4
160
Championship: Kekana Fouret (Columbia, 51-2) tech. fall Spencer Winchester (Bonneville, 46-10), 16-1 (6:00)
170
Third place: Nick Chappell (Blackfoot, 53-1) dec. B Needham (Moscow, 35-12), 4-1
182
Fifth place: Cort Erickson (Bonneville, 41-19), dec. Luke McGreevy (Moscow, 32-13), 7-3
195
Championship: Matthew Boone (Bonneville, 49-3) pin Kash Anderson (Bishop Kelly, 42-3), 4:00
285
Championship: Gavin Heindel (Kuna, 47-9) pin Parker Reynolds (Skyline, 37-15), 4:47
CLASS 3A
98
Third place: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem, 48-11) pin Teo Sanchez (Buhl, 37-9), 2:34
106
Championship: Jonathan Marin (Sugar-Salem, 55-8) dec. Gus Carter (Snake River, 37-12), 2-1
113
Fifth place: Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem, 38-19) pin Brayden Anderson (Snake River, 39-20), 4:19
120
Third place: Brock Young (Marsh Valley, 23-8) dec. Emilio Caldera (Snake River, 35-18), 6-1
Fifth place: Dylan Glider (Sugar-Salem, 50-21) pin Ethan Guy (Kellogg, 43-16), 4:18
126
Championship: Destin Summers (Snake River, 48-0) maj. dec. Isaiah Evans (Timberlake, 51-4), 12-3
Third place: Beau Hackworth (South Fremont, 44-12) dec. Kooper von Brethorst (Weiser, 45-14), 6-4
132
Championship: Caleb Norman (Sugar-Salem, 62-4) dec. Kyle Richardson (Snake River, 35-7), 4-0
Third place: Hunter Hill (Teton, 53-12) dec. Martin Flores (Parma, 43-9), 6-4
138
Championship: Sway Cook (Snake River, 25-1) dec. Tayten Gillette (Gooding, 52-8), 7-6
Third place: Easton Banta (South Fremont, 29-3) dec. Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem, 58-19), 7-1
145
Third place: Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont, 52-11) dec. Jaegar Rose (Homedale, 35-11), 12-5
Fifth place: Tate Benson (Snake River, 26-11) maj. dec. Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry, 36-22), 12-0
152
Championship: Brody vonBrethorst (Weiser, 54-7) ultimate tie breaker over Rogelio Caldera (Snake River, 41-14), 9-8
Fifth place: Daylin Duncan (South Fremont, 40-22) pin Caleb Miller (Timberlake, 43-13), 3:52
160
Championship: Tristan Olson (South Fremont, 56-8) dec. Dre Salinas (Parma, 40-9), 2-1
Third place: Aiden Walters (Teton, 42-15), maj. dec. Jose Cervantes (American Falls, 40-25), 12-3
Fifth place: Brian Gines (Marsh Valley, 27-15) pin Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem, 40-33), 4:35
170
Championship: Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly, 49-8) pin Josh Bednar (Teton, 40-9), 4:57
Third place: Logan Anderson (Gooding, 39-15) dec. Marcus Mortensen (Snake River, 25-27), 12-6
182
Championship: Sawyer Hobbs (South Fremont, 55-0) pin Greg Gissel (Fruitland, 38-12), 3:02
195
Third place: Tanner Branson (Marsh Valley, 45-7) dec. Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem, 57-11), 4-2
285
Championship: Kenneth Copley (Sugar-Salem, 64-1) pin Jake McGinnis (Gooding, 51-4), 4:00
Third place: Ty Belnap (Snake River, 41-7) dec. Gage Northrup (Homedale, 35-14), 3-2
CLASS 2A
98
Third place: Connor Parkinson (Ririe, 60-12) dec. Tayson Davis (Malad, 32-15), 8-1
106
Third place: Dylan Burtenshaw (West Jefferson, 36-11) dec. Wyatt Lloyd (Bear Lake, 19-17), 8-4
113
Championship: Stetson Machen (Ririe, 49-7) dec. Troy Bruce (Salmon, 35-6), 9-5
120
Championship: Kohl Nielson (North Fremont, 40-9) dec. Traeden McPherson (Bear Lake, 45-11), 9-4
Third place: Clayton Lunt (Grace, 44-13) dec. Dakota McIntosh (Salmon, 35-13), 10-4
Fifth place: Tyler Ulrich (Ririe, 45-30) pin AV Marino (Declo, 41-19), 3:26
126
Championship: James Rindlisbaker (North Gem, 29-2) pin Cahl Williams (Salmon, 27-11), 5:23
Fifth place: Tanner Smith (Ririe, 52-22) dec. Bray Skinner (Grace, 39-22), 6-45
132
Third place: Gideon Lowen (McCall-Donnelly, 40-11) dec. Kade Bruno (Challis, 33-6), 2-0
145
Fifth place: Dan Schwendiman (Ririe, 52-10) pin Nicholas Perkins (Firth, 30-20), 3:54
152
Championship: Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont, 67-0) maj. dec. Tyson Thacker (Ririe, 55-15), 10-2
160
Fifth place: Davis McElroy (Clearwater Valley, 37-9) dec. Tyrek Mago (North Fremont, 43-28), 14-8
170
Championship: Kenon Brown (Potlatch, 34-6) dec. Cooper Erickson (Challis, 44-8), 11-9
Third place: Tuff Bentz (McCall-Donnelly, 31-6) dec. Garrett Jensen (Ririe, 35-14), 7-5
182
Championship: Peyton Whipple (Kamiah, 33-4) pin Trey Yearsley (Ririe, 26-5), 2:52
Third place: Chris Gunderson (Ririe, 60-12) dec. Kade Toribau (Oakley, 37-14), 5-0
195
Championship: Gabe Sommers (Ririe, 62-5) dec. George Bolling (Orofino, 38-7), 7-3
Fifth place: Tucker Palmer (Malad, 36-14) pin Blaine Ammar (Challis, 31-21), 1:50
220
Third place: Jose Castillo (North Fremont, 47-13) dec. Ben Orozco (Wendell, 45-11), 1-0