Avalanche Gymnastics Academy in Idaho Falls competed at the statewide City of Trees Invitational in Boise last weekend, taking home a handful of top team and individual awards, including a first place team award for its Level 5 gymnasts.
“We are so proud of these girls and how well they’re performing this season,” head coach Cayla Boyce said. “Gymnastics is a year-round sport so they are training all year for moments like this.”
Avalanche began just 18 months ago and girls train in a brand new Idaho Falls facility up to four hours a day and as many as five days a week. All that hard work paid off this weekend when 35 of their athletes made the trek to downtown Boise to compete at Idaho Central Arena against 12 other teams and 514 total gymnasts. With athletes from Avalanche competing across seven different levels, many of them took home some impressive honors.
Level 10 gymnast Natalee Schneider set a personal best on bars, beam and floor on her way to an all-around personal best score of 34.300, earning her a third place on both beam and floor and a second place finish for the Level 10 team. The Level 8 team took home third-place honors with a score of 104.850.
The Level 5 team came home with a first-place trophy, led by Lillie Wade who placed third in the all-around with a score of 35.400. Wade also placed second on bars (8.650). Level 4 gymnasts Emma MacCullen and Aniya Hernandez brought home a nearly clean sweep of their events with MacCullen taking first in the all-around (36.075) along with first on both the beam and floor and second on bars. Hernandez was right on her heels, placing first on bars (9.075) and second on vault.
The Level 7 girls had an equally impressive showing. Even though they placed fourth as a team, Carlee Russell and Aspen Bunce had standout performances. Russell placed first in the all-around (36.725) along with first place finishes on both floor (9.500) and bars (9.475). Aspen Bunce finished first in vault (9.025) and beam (9.200), coming in third in the all-around.
Other standout performances included Hazel Hewit, a Level 3 gymnast, who placed second on floor (9.125) along with fellow Level 3 teammate Olive Gallup who placed third on beam (9.275).
This is the second meet of Avalanche’s competitive season that has so far taken them to Salt Lake City and Boise, with 32 of the girls already having qualified for the State Championships to take place in March. Next up will be the Rumble in the Jungle competition in Pocatello Feb. 3-5 before heading even further south to Chandler, Arizona in mid-February.
