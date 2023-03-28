A group of Idaho Falls gymnasts ended their season on a high note this past weekend, taking home a handful of individual and team awards for Avalanche Gymnastics Academy at the Idaho State Championships in Pocatello with 10 girls qualifying for regionals.
“We had 37 girls competing for Avalanche at state,” Head Coach Cayla Beutler said. “We were up against the best girls in Idaho, but I was so impressed with how well each girl did. I saw real growth from these athletes.”
A total of 18 clubs and nearly 500 gymnasts competed across multiple levels on Friday and Saturday. More than half the three dozen athletes from Avalanche scored season-high personal bests in at least one of the rotations that include vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor routine.
“That kind of individual outstanding performance is what we strive for,” Beutler said. “This season culminated in those individual performances and that’s where they shined.”
Nine of the personal bests came in vault, with another nine recorded on bars and also beam. Fifteen best marks came on floor, where Avalanche really took center stage. Level 8 gymnasts Marie Myrup and Amelia Frerichs both took home state champion honors on floor in their respective divisions, followed close behind by a silver medal for Lillian Wheeler and floor bronze for Adilynn Woolf. Wheeler also earned a silver medal in the all-around with an impressive 36.100. The level 8 team finished in fourth place, buoyed in large part by the stellar floor routines.
Level 4 gymnast Aniya Hernandez scored a team high 37.000 in the all-around, giving her the overall bronze, also taking home a silver in both vault and floor. Outstanding performances by fellow Level 4 gymnasts Addie Traue, Claire O’Neal, Sophia Martinez, Alyssa Hayes, Sophie Comstock and Emma MacCullen helped propel them to a fourth-place team award with Traue and O’Neal netting personal bests in all four events.
Other standout performances from the weekend include Lillie Wade who took second in the all-around as a Level 5, scoring 36.375. Level 6 Megan Jacobson placed third on bars (9.025). Aspen Bunch, a Level 7, took home the bronze on beam (9.125) with Carlee Russell also placing third on vault (9.300). Natalee Schneider, a Level 10 athlete, netted a personal best and second place finish on Floor.
“These girls do so much traveling during the season,” said Beutler, “so it was nice to finish on such a high note so close to home.”
With five regular season meets this year across Idaho, Utah and Arizona, they have really logged the distance, coming in at just over 3,000 miles of traveling. But for some, there is still more to come as all of Avalanche’s Level 7, 8, and 10 girls qualified to compete at regionals. All 10 athletes will have the chance to compete against the best gymnasts in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Hawaii and Alaska. That meet will take place April 14-16 in Tacoma, Wash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.