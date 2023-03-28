Avalanche gymnasts at state

Avalanche Gymnastics Academy Level 8 athletes celebrate after their run at the Idaho State Championships over the weekend.

 Courtesy photo

A group of Idaho Falls gymnasts ended their season on a high note this past weekend, taking home a handful of individual and team awards for Avalanche Gymnastics Academy at the Idaho State Championships in Pocatello with 10 girls qualifying for regionals.

“We had 37 girls competing for Avalanche at state,” Head Coach Cayla Beutler said. “We were up against the best girls in Idaho, but I was so impressed with how well each girl did. I saw real growth from these athletes.”


