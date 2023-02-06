Avalanche Gymnastics Academy in Idaho Falls competed at the statewide Rumble in the Jungle meet in Pocatello over the weekend, taking home a handful of top team and individual awards.
“We are so proud of these girls and how well they’re performing this season,” head coach Cayla Boyce said. “Gymnastics is a year-round sport so they are training all year for moments like this.”
Avalanche began just 18 months ago and girls train in a brand new Idaho Falls facility up to four hours a day and as many as five days a week. All that hard work paid off this weekend when 44 of their athletes made the trek to the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello to compete against 18 other teams from around the state in an event that drew 362 gymnasts. With athletes from Avalanche competing across seven different levels, many of them took home some impressive honors.
Level 10 gymnast Natalee Schneider set a personal best all-around score, netting 35.250 points on her way to a second-place finish. Schneider beat her previous best score by nearly one full point while also finishing first on beam (9.225) and also on floor (9.150), while taking second in both the bars and vault.
The Level 3 team also took home the second place trophy with a team all-around score of 110.575, led by a strong group of outstanding performers. Bella Haderlie scored an impressive 36.625, bringing home the second-place medal in the all-around. She was followed closely behind by Avalanche team mates Olive Gallup in third and Hazel Hewit in fourth place. Haderlie placed second in vault and third on the beam, while Hewit medaled second on floor and fourth on bars, and Gallup hauling in individual awards of second on beam and third place on floor. The Level 3 team continued their domination on vault with Sophia Woodard coming in first and Akiyah Rhead placing third while also setting a season high personal best of 35.900 in the all-around.
Level 4 gymnasts placed third as a team in the all-around, posting a score of 109.950, a mere 0.05 points behind second place. Aniya Hernandez placed first in the junior division with an outstanding 37.250, also taking home first-place medals for floor and beam as well as third place medals on vault and bars. Emma MacCullen placed first in the all-around in the senior division at 36.375, placing first on bars and second in both vault and floor. Sophie Comstock and Alyssa Hayes both earned personal best all-around scores at 35.000 and 34.900 respectively with Comstock finishing the all-around in sixth place and Hayes right behind her in seventh while Hayes also earned a second place finish on beam with a 9.225. Macy Russell placed second on bars while posting a 34.425 all-around score. Claire O’Neal also placed third on both Vault and Beam.
The Level 7 girls placed fourth and were carried in large part by Carlee Russell, who posting an impressive 37.175 in the all-around, giving her a first-place medal. That included a first place on floor (9.700), second on beam (9.050) and third place finish on bars (9.300). Aspen Bunce also had an impressive day with a third place on Vault and an all-around score of 36.200. Teammate Finley Smith came in second on beam and fifth in the all-around (35.100).
The Level 8 girls placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 105.300. They were led by standout Amelia Frerichs who took home a first place medal on floor with an impressive routine that netted her a score of 9.450. Lillian Wheeler also had an amazing day on the floor with a score of 9.325. Adilynn Woolf took home third place on both the beam and floor. Other level 8 standouts include Marie Myrup who scored 34.875 in the all-around, followed by Payton Robertson at 33.925.
This is the third meet of Avalanche’s competitive season that has so far taken them to Salt Lake City, Boise, with a majority of the team already having qualified for the State Championships to take place in March. Next up will be the Fiesta Bowl Invitational later this month in Chandler, Arizona.
