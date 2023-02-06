gymnastics rumble 1

Girls from Avalanche Gymnastics Academy prepare for their competition on Saturday in Pocatello.

 Courtesy photo

Avalanche Gymnastics Academy in Idaho Falls competed at the statewide Rumble in the Jungle meet in Pocatello over the weekend, taking home a handful of top team and individual awards.

“We are so proud of these girls and how well they’re performing this season,” head coach Cayla Boyce said. “Gymnastics is a year-round sport so they are training all year for moments like this.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.