The Idaho Falls Bandits advanced to the American Legion AA state semifinals with an 11-1 win over Lewis-Clark on Tuesday at Thorco Field in Coeur d’Alene.

Deezil Luce struck out seven and gave up one run in six innings to earn the win. Eight players knocked in a run with catcher Craeton Cheney leading the way with two RBIs.


