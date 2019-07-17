The postseason for American Legion Double A baseball begins today with the Idaho Falls Bandits trying to defend their Area C district title, and more importantly, make a run at the state title.
The Bandits won state championships in 2012 and 2013 and have advanced to the state tournament seven of the past eight seasons, but it’s hard to imagine a more balanced and deep lineup than the Bandits featured this summer. The team begins the postseason with a 43-5-1 record.
Noting three things to watch for during the playoffs, depth may the most important for the Bandits.
Most good teams have a pitching ace and a solid middle of the lineup. The Bandits have a plethora of players who can play multiple positions. They’ve had 15 different players pitch, six of whom pitched more than 30 innings. The numbers have been eye-popping. The Bandits have a collective .365 batting average and scored nearly 10 runs per game. Coach Ryan Alexander likes to measure his team’s productivity by OPS — on-base plus slugging percentage. Anything near 1.000 is considered good and the Bandits have a 1.056 OPS as a team.
Tavyn Lords leads the team at 1.488 with Andrew Gregersen close behind at 1.311 and Jordan Perez third at 1.292.
The pitching staff sports a 2.34 earned run average with seven different players earning three or more wins.
The numbers don’t mean much if the team is never tested. That’s why Alexander took the team to three big out-of-state tournaments this season. The Bandits made the finals of the Four Corners tournament in Arizona, reached the semifinals of the Prospectwire.com San Diego Invitational Tournament and won the Pacific Mountain tournament in Denver.
“We go to out-of-state tournaments to see good pitching, to see good play,” Alexander said. “It helps because when you see that level it’s a confidence builder when you have success … We know we can compete against the best competition
Also watch for the impact of recent Bonneville graduate Randon Hostert. The team’s ace on the mound and MLB 15th-round draft pick missed nearly a month of the season while he was deciding between signing with the Texas Rangers and honoring his letter of intent to the University of Utah. The team continued to roll along in his absence. Having decided to forgo pro ball and attend Utah, Hostert, along with his arm and his bat, is back.
Alexander likened Hostert’s return to a mid-season acquisition.
“I’m happy to be back,” said Hostert, who struck out 15 in six innings and gave up one earned run in a win last week over Pocatello.
The last thing to watch for as the postseason heats up is how the Bandits’ experience comes into play in tough situations.
The lineup is heavy with Bonneville and Idaho Falls High players that played in the 4A high school state championship game in May. Most of the players have been on the Bandits roster during previous playoff runs, including playing in Idaho’s American Legion Double A state title game two years ago.
“It absolutely helps,” Hostert said of the postseason experience. “All these guys know how to win … Being in big games and knowing what it takes to find a way to win.”
“The pressure of having an at-bat in mid-June is much different than having an at-bat at the end of July in a state tournament game or a district championship game,” Alexander added. “That experience we can rely on. It’s a huge, valuable asset.”