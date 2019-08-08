At Lewiston, a three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference in the Idaho Falls’ Bandits 6-3 loss to the Medford (Ore.) Mustangs on day two of the American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Championships. It was Idaho Falls’ first loss since July 10 and snapped a 13-game win streak.
The Bandits and Mustangs were knotted at 3-3 through five innings after Idaho Falls tied the game twice. The Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the sixth with two outs--a bases loaded two RBI single followed by an RBI single--to decide the game. The Bandits were held to a single and a walk for the rest of the game.
Caden Christensen went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Bandits (52-6-1), who play Bellevue (Wash.) at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time today in an elimination game.
MEDFORD MUSTANGS 6, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3
Medford 100 203 0 — 6 7 2
I.F. 100 200 0 — 3 6 2
MEDFORD — Pitchers: Gaudern 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Buchanon 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McLennan 2-3, Marsh 2-3. 2B: Marsh, Passey. RBI: McLennan 2, Marsh, Ankeny. SB: Sandoval.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Bruer Webster 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Andrew Gregersen 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 2-3. SB: Christensen, Tavyn Lords, Jaxon Sorenson.