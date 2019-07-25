The Idaho Falls Bandits have played 52 games this season, but none were probably as important as the last two.
The Bandits, 46-5-1, have rarely been challenged this season and likely didn’t expect much drama at last week’s American Legion Double A Area C district tournament. But the East Idaho Rockies, a team out of Rexburg with players from Madison, Sugar-Salem and Rigby, nearly upset the Bandits in the tournament semifinals before Idaho Falls tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and then won it in the bottom of the 10th on a walk-off homer by Jace Hanson.
Wake-up call?
Bandits coach Ryan Alexander thought so after Idaho Falls unleashed the full force of its offense the following day against the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels in the championship game, scoring 17 runs on 15 hits in just four innings.
Pitcher Randon Hostert, who tossed a one-hitter in the championship game, noted the momentum from that game should be a good thing heading into the state championship tournament, which begins today in Lewiston. Having to rally to beat the Rockies in the semifinals could also prove advantageous, catcher Tavyn Lords said, because it showed what happens when the team gets lackadaisical or doesn’t come out with its typical energy.
So which Bandits team shows up at the state tournament? Statistically, it’s probably somewhere in the middle.
Don’t expect Idaho Falls to make seven errors like it did against the Rockies, and racking up 17 runs against the best pitching in the state might be a long shot, even for the powerful Bandit lineup.
The Bandits last won a state title in 2013. This year’s team seemingly has all the pieces to challenge for another championship and it definitely has tournament experience. Most of the roster is divided between Bonneville High and Idaho Falls High players who faced off in the 4A state title game in May. Some players were also on the Bandits team that played for the American Legion state championship two years ago.
If that tournament experience isn’t enough, Alexander said he schedules tough tournaments to get the team prepared for the postseason.
“We go to out-of-state tournaments to see good pitching, to see good play,” Alexander said prior to the district tournament. “It helps because when you see that level, it’s a confidence builder when you have success … We know we can compete against the best competition.”
The loss in the semifinals wasn’t the end for the Rockies, who went on to defeat Upper Valley and the Twin Falls Cowboys to finish third in the district tournament and earn a berth at state.
The Rockies open the tournament against the Nampa Chiefs at 1 p.m. (Pacific). The Bandits play the Lewis-Clark Twins at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). The Rockies and Bandits would meet in the second round if both teams win today.