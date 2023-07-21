The Idaho Falls Bandits begin their quest to win a third American Legion World Series title in four tries when they open the AA state tournament Monday at Coeur d’Alene.
The Bandits (20-13) won World Series titles in 2019 and 2021 (there was no World Series in 2020 due to COVID), and came up just short last season with a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Troy, Alabama, in the championship final. No team had won three consecutive World Series titles.
But, first things first.
Idaho Falls will have to get past teams in the state tournament and then win the regional tournament in order to earn a date at the World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“Postseason is always a fun time of the year,” coach Ryan Alexander said. “You work hard the entire season and go through a lot of ups and downs and you get all the guys familiar with each and now it’s just about going out and putting together three weeks of good baseball. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Since winning the first World Series title in 2019, the Bandits have been the team to beat just about every time they’ve taken the field. Instead of looking at the proverbial ‘target on your back’ as a burden, the Bandits have taken it on as a challenge.
“We always talk about as a team handling ‘hard’ better,” said Dax Whitney, a standout from Blackfoot High who is in his second summer with the Bandits.
Whitney is among group of players who have been on a postseason run. The Bandits have a core group of experienced players mixed with a host of newcomers. That’s nothing new, Alexander noted. Every season the focus is to get everybody on the same page and find ways for everyone to contribute. The veteran players help the younger ones prepare for the postseason rollercoaster ride and the high expectations.
“That experience helps a lot,” Whitney said. “I remember a time last year during the regional tournament it was new to me, the pressure of the situation. Coming into this year I already experienced it one time so it shouldn’t be anything new for me.”
RJ Woods, out of Bonneville High, is playing in his third season with the Bandits.
“A lot of things we’ve talked about is getting the new guys the experience we felt being in North Carolina and winning the tournaments,” Woods said. “The comradery you get and the brotherhood we get playing together ... That’s the best part about it.”
Woods has also felt the swing of emotion in winning the World Series title in 2021 and then losing in the championship game last year with a 3-peat within grasp.
“I wouldn’t say it matters (now), but we do use it a little bit as motivation,” Woods said of last year’s loss in the final. “It’s not always in our head. We don’t think about that one a lot, but for me personally, I think about that game a lot. I want to get back there and get that trophy back where it belongs.”
“I remember the exact moment I realized the game was over and I thought ‘I’m going to do all I can to get myself back here and all these guys that never experienced it before’” Whitney said. “I’m lucky enough to have the knowledge and the opportunity to be in Shelby, North Carolina (for the World Series) but a lot of these guys don’t. It’s my goal to get them there.”
“Our expectations are to win,” said Conner Hall, out of Thunder Ridge High and playing his second season with the Bandits. “Our expectations are to play our best baseball at this time of year and win. Expectations have always been that in this program, especially in the postseason.”
“I’m excited for this group,” added Alexander. “We talked earlier about Redeem Team and names they give teams — last year it was going for the 3-peat, this year it’s ‘they’re looking to make up for coming 90 feet short’ ... Honestly, what we’re looking at is allowing these guys to establish their own legacy and their own opportunities. Every year is new and this group has a very good chance at representing our area very well.”
