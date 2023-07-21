Bandits 2

Idaho Falls Bandits baserunner Crew Howell dives into third during a game this season at Melaleuca Field.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The Idaho Falls Bandits begin their quest to win a third American Legion World Series title in four tries when they open the AA state tournament Monday at Coeur d’Alene.

The Bandits (20-13) won World Series titles in 2019 and 2021 (there was no World Series in 2020 due to COVID), and came up just short last season with a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Troy, Alabama, in the championship final. No team had won three consecutive World Series titles.


