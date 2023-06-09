Bandits 2

Idaho Falls Bandits baserunner Crew Howell dives into third Friday during a game at Melaleuca Field.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The Idaho Falls Bandits split two games in Friday's action at the Battle at Falls tournament.

The Idaho Prospects rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to beat the Bandits 5-4 in Friday's early game.


