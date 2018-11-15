In a packed Bonneville High School conference room Wednesday evening, four local baseball players signed their national letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and administrators.
Bonneville’s Randon Hostert signed with the University of Utah, Bruer Webster and Caden Christensen signed to College of Southern Idaho and Alex Cortez signed on to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.
“I’m proud of the process they’ve bought into, and the journey they’ve had,” Bonneville and Idaho Falls Bandits coach Ryan Alexander said in front of a crowded conference room.
“They’re talented. They’re not sitting here by chance,” Alexander added.
Hostert joins a Utah program that went 16-39 overall and finished last (8-22) in the PAC-12 standings in 2018. Wednesday, he said the Utes had talked to him during the fall of his sophomore season, and he took his first official trip last week following unofficial visits over the previous year.
The Bees’ ace said he was drawn to the competition and campus. He verbally committed back in March.
“It’s relieving for sure, but it’s a good feeling to know that you’ve accomplished it and good enough to make it there,” Hostert said.
Hostert, a rising senior for a Bonneville team that finished runner-up in the 5A state tournament in May, said he looks forward to continuing his pitching career in Salt Lake City.
He batted .367 (36 hits during 98 at-bats) with 41 RBIs, six doubles, four triples and three home runs last spring. On the mound, Hostert finished with a 0.81 ERA, 6-0 record, 77 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched and a .110 opponents’ on-base percentage.
“(Alexander and former Bonneville head coach Joldy Watts) have been super influential. They’ve made us all better players for sure and better people,” said Hostert, who was named the Post Register’s Player of the Year last spring.
For Webster and Christensen, the childhood friends will join a well-known CSI program that finished third in the NJCAA World Series — the program’s first appearance since 1993 — last spring.
Both mentioned a desire to stay closer to home, as CSI gives them an opportunity to compete for a competitive junior college that has sent players to BYU and PAC-12 programs in a variety of sports. The Golden Eagles baseball team went 52-12 last spring.
“Mostly, I just reached out to the coaches, told the ones I wanted to go to and eventually CSI told me I could come on a visit and throw in the bullpen,” said Christensen, sporting a pink button down and black tie.
“So I went down there and checked out the campus and threw in the bullpen. It went great. ... I like how its close to home. I like the area,” Christensen added.
Christensen batted .478 (44-92) with 29 RBIs last spring to earn All-Area first-team honors. His 44 hits were a team-high for Bonneville. He was recruited to pitch.
Webster produced 16 RBIs and 43 runs with a .398 batting average in 28 games for the Bees, per MaxPreps. He was recruited to play infield, as he met CSI coach at Baseball Northwest (a baseball camp and recruiting pipeline for some players) two years ago and kept in touch since then.
“I’m really excited. I’m really happy, but the work doesn’t stop right now,” said Webster, wearing a sleeveless Bonneville sweater to match a Bees’ hat.
“A lot of work still left to do: go get that district championship, that state championship next year. So, a lot of work to do, but it’s an exciting day for sure.”
For Cortez, he batted .310 last spring, tallying 18 RBIs on 18 hits, per MaxPreps. He tallied three doubles and a triple.
Cortez thanked the Idaho Falls Bandits — a local Double-AA American Legion team — for helping him during his recruiting process.
He will join a Chukars team that competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
“To me, I played a couple of sports growing up and baseball just stuck the most. It’s the most fun for me. It’s the most exciting and I just stuck with it,” Cortez said.
