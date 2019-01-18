Although weather changed the weekend plans for a handful of schools, the show went on as scheduled Friday at Skyline High School as 32 of 36 teams opened the 2019 Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Invitational.
Bonneville closed day one of the event with a District 6-best 75 points, sitting in fifth place with four wrestlers making the semifinal round.
Columbia (123), Kuna (114), Spring Creek, Nev. (112), and Green River, Wyo. (111) lead the way in a logjam at the top.
"We had a rough quarterfinal round, but I think we can bounce back like we did at Rollie Lane," Bonneville coach Zairrick Wadsworth said. "Those guys will be back and ready to wrestle in the morning."
Century, Highland and Pocatello were all absent from the event after District 25 cancelled school Friday, and District rules kept the three schools out of the brackets.
Wyoming's Bear River was also absent as road closures changed their weekend plans.
"Having them here would have made it tougher for sure, but there's still some really good wrestling going on," Wadsworth said.
Tops among 3A schools in the Post Register Coverage area is Snake River in seventh place with 59.5 points, just a whisker ahead of ninth place and defending state champion Sugar Salem's 57.
Snake is again scoring well at Tiger-Grizz despite missing several top wrestlers due to injury.
"I think we do well at this event because the kids really get excited because its so big and they want to prove themselves against some of these bigger schools," Snake River coach Jeff Gardner said. "Over the years, we have traditionally gotten some of our best wrestling here."
Though there are no District 6 2A schools at this year's event, the 1A Challis Vikings are six-wrestlers strong and happy to get some unfamiliar foes for a change.
"We have to drive at least an hour just to get a match, and this event is a great chance for us to see some different competition," Challis coach Anthony Bartlett said. "There are a lot of new faces and get to wrestle against teams and wrestlers we would not see otherwise."
Consolation matches will begin today at 9 a.m. with wrestling throughout the day, culminating in the championship finals at 3 p.m.