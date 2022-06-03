A seven run fourth inning powered the Chukars to a 10-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies Friday.
Calvin Estrada led the Chukars going 3 for 4 at the plate and a double and Dusty Stroup went 3 for 4 at the plate.
Sam Kornstad pitched six innings for the Chukars allowing seven hits and two runs with three strikeouts and a walk.
The win gives the Chukars their fourth straight win in their series with the Rockies. The two teams will play again on Saturday and Sunday.
PR Sports
