BOISE — The Idaho football team’s return to the Big Sky Conference reintroduced the Vandals to a number of rivalries from years past, including one with Idaho State.
But with the Big Sky only protecting two conference rivals on the conference schedule, the state’s only active college football rivalry is in danger of not being played every year. New Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill would like to see the two natural rivals play every year.
Wistrcill, who started his job with the Big Sky Conference in December, was in Boise this week to promote the Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments in March at CenturyLink Arena. He sat down with the Idaho Press on Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics, including the upcoming tournament in Boise and the prospect of the Vandals and Bengals meeting on the football field yearly.
“I know Idaho State wants to play Idaho, it’s a natural rivalry,” said Wistrcill. “We need to find ways over time to make that happen. My job as a commissioner is to do what’s best for everybody. That doesn’t mean it’s always best for one school, so we have to look out over time and make sure those natural rivalries happen.”
The two schools reignited their football rivalry on Oct. 6, 2018, in Pocatello. Idaho State won 62-28 in front of 11,015 fans, the largest crowd at Holt Arena in 15 years. Idaho is scheduled to host Idaho State in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Oct. 19, but after that there is no guarantee they will play yearly.
Beginning in 2020, each school will have two protected rivalries and with the Vandals also having rivalries with Eastern Washington and Montana, Idaho State got left on the back burner.
Wistrcill says that he has seen conference football schedules as far out as 2023, but those haven’t been released yet. He didn’t remember what years, if any, the two Gem State schools were not going to face one another.
“I think there’s some things we can allow some movement within that,” Wistrcill said about the schedules. “Who knows what the conference looks like then. Any schedule that’s too far out is not set in stone.”
The commissioner said one possible solution is for the two schools to schedule a nonconference game in years that they are not on the schedule. Idaho will be doing a similar thing with Eastern Washington this season, as the Vandals host the Eagles on Sept. 21 in an out-of-conference game.
WISTRCILL LIKES BOISE LOCATION FOR BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: As Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Minnesota, Wistrcill saw the Big Ten basketball tournament take place in Chicago and Indianapolis.
In Chicago, he says there were a lot of other events going on, but when the tournament was in Indianapolis, it had a much more intimate feel to it. Wistrcill thinks Boise can provide the Big Sky with a similar feel, albeit on a much smaller scale.
“That’s what I get a feel for here,” Wistrcill said. “We can create a Big Sky week here, and have flags flying and people wearing their gear all over. I think that makes for a wonderful place. I think our fans are going to have a blast here and we really hope to grow it.”
The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will take place March 11-16 in the first year of a three-year deal with CenturyLink Arena.
It had spent the past three years at the Reno Events Center, which has a seating capacity of around 7,000 people. The capacity of CenturyLink Arena is about 5,000, but Wistrcill likes the atmosphere that provides for student-athletes and fans alike.
“We want to have the crowd right on top of the court,” Wistrcill said. “It creates that tournament feel for our student-athlete leading up to a championship where somebody gets to cut the nets down and then have their name called on Selection Sunday. That’s the big draw to this arena, having everybody right on top.”
Another advantage to having the tournament in Boise, he said, is the location. Wistrcill noted that for many of the conference schools, Reno was a tough location to get to. Boise, he said, is within a reasonable driving distance for all but “like three” of the conference’s 11 member schools.
“Here in Boise, we’re centrally located and we can create a wonderful experience for the fans,” Wistrcill said. “There’s so much to do downtown here. All the teams are going to be staying in a three-block radius. I was out walking around downtown (Tuesday) night. There’s a lot of bars, a lot of restaurants, things to do, and that’s what creates a cool environment.”