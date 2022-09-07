The Billings Mustangs scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to down the Chukars 4-3.
Starter Jack Dicenso struck out eight and surrendered three runs in six innings, but got no decision when Billings overcame a 3-1 deficit and scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch.
The Chukars have lost three straight.
The series continues Thursday in Billings.
