BOISE--Green and black clad fans filled the hallway outside the locker rooms Saturday morning at Timberline High School, and they erupted into cheers and applause as the Blackfoot High School girls basketball team exited.
Leading the Broncos into the hallway single file was senior Allie Cannon, 4A state consolation trophy aloft.
The procession out of the locker room marked the ending of a historic season in multiple aspects. Behind double-digit scoring from seniors Cannon and Olivia Arave and freshman Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot defeated 4A District 6 opponent Hillcrest 50-41 on Saturday to conclude its first state tournament appearance in 14 years with a state trophy for the first time in as many years. Blackfoot finished the season 23-5 -- its best record since going 18-5 in 2007--and marked the latest step forward in a progressing program. The Broncos won a combined four games in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons before finishing 14-10 in 2017-18, and Cannon said this weekend was the end goal through her four-year career. Sharing it with the hallway full of supporters was all the more rewarding.
"It's been really cool to have so many people come to our games. Not just parents, but the whole community," said Cannon, who had 12 points and five rebounds. "It feels great to get to be here. This is what we've worked for the past three years. It's great to know all the work was worth it."
Blackfoot head coach Courtnie Smith credited the trophy--and the progression over the previous three years--to an endless amount of work during the season as well as the offseason. She added that while the Broncos were glad to end their state tournament drought and claim hardware, they are still hungry.
"It's the hours and hours of practice that you don't see behind the scenes," Smith said. "It's summer basketball. It's the friendships they have. The thing is, they weren't entirely happy with this trophy (in the locker room). They wanted to be playing at 6 tonight (in the championship game). That's the kind of kids they are."
Saturday was the fourth meeting this season between the Broncos and Knights (14-12), and the first since then-No. 3 seeded Hillcrest handed then-No. 2 seeded Blackfoot a 38-34 loss in the 4A District 6 tournament thanks to 3-2 zone defense. Blackfoot freshman Hadley Humphreys scored early and often Saturday, including seven points in a first half that ended with a 16-9 Blackfoot lead. Hillcrest managed to stall the Broncos early in the second quarter with 3-2 zone, but Knights head coach Alan Sargent said Humphreys, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds, was tough to contain.
"She doesn't play like a freshman," Sargent said. "We really struggled to stop her."
Humpherys hit consecutive putbacks to extend Blackfoot's lead to 20-9 at 7:36 in the third quarter. By then, both starting point guards--Hillcrest's Maycee Stenquist and Blackfoot's Tenleigh Smith--were playing with three fouls each.
Cannon got going late in the second half, scoring 10 points in a little more than three minutes as Blackfoot took a 38-26 lead with 5:41 left in regulation. Stenquist and Smith had four fouls each by then, and Arave received her fourth at 3:58 after scoring five unanswered points. Stenquist, Larsen, Macy Speirs and Livia Wood cut Hillcrest's deficit to seven points in the final minute, but Stenquist fouled out at 0:25 and the Broncos iced the game with free throws.
Hillcrest graduates six, all of whom Sargent said are tough to say goodbye to. At the same time, Sargent said next season is promising.
"Even though I have a daughter on the team (Ashlyn), they're all like our daughters," Sargent said. "It's tough to have it come to an end. Next year, our team will consist of eight or nine seniors. We're fairly confident we can get it done."
Smith said her seniors stayed the course and deserve much credit for that.
"They could've walked away," Smith said of their first two seasons. "These girls wanted to create a legacy. I believe they've done it."
Arave, who had 11 points and four rebounds, said her time as a Bronco has taught her many things beyond basketball, and she said several of those lessons came from the tough times.
"There have been a lot of trials, and it's taught me a lot about life," Arave said. "I think after we lost to Bonneville the first time, I think we realized it wasn't just gonna be handed to us. We got closer together as a team. It's amazing how failure can make you get better."
BLACKFOOT 50, HILLCREST 41
Hillcrest 4 5 10 22--41
Blackfoot 11 5 15 19--50
HILLCREST (41)--Maycee Stenquist 13, Livia Wood 5, Ashlyn Sargent 2, Hallie Tueller 2, Macey Larsen 10, Macy Spieirs 2, Jaycee Weathermon 7. FG: 13-54. FT: 12-14. 3-POINTERS: 3-21 (Stenquist 2-6, Wood 1-4). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: Stenquist
BLACKFOOT (50)--Allie Cannon 12, Tenleigh Smith 8, Olivia Arave 11, Kristen Thomas 2, Hadley Humpherys 17. FG: 14-35. FT: 19-24. 3-POINTERS: 3-11 (Cannon 1-4, Arave 2-6). TOTAL FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: Arave.