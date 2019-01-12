REXBURG — Blackfoot and the stack go together like stink and bowling shoes.
If you have one, you have the other — unless, perhaps, you bring your own moves. Or own your own shoes.
Tommy Gallamore falls into the former category, using his own moves to claim a stack-free individual title at 132 for the Broncos at the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Gallamore, whose own moves won him the 126-pound 3A state championship in Oregon last season, graduated to 4A, 132 and eastern Idaho for his senior season.
But he’s still a little rusty with the stack.
“The coaches have been working with me and trying to get me to use it, but I haven’t really yet,” Gallamore said, laughing. “But I promised I would try to do it at least one time this year.”
Gallamore’s stackless run through the 132 bracket helped the Broncos post a District 6-best 184 points at the annual event, finishing third behind Jerome (192) and Century (187) in a logjam at the top.
Helping push Teton to a 3A-best 5th-place finish with 127 points, Teton junior Sam Rasmussen scored a pin in the 98-pound championship bout, claiming his first Madison Invitational individual gold.
“This is always a great event with great competition, and it’s a good opportunity at the start of the new year to see where we are against the best 3As in the state,” Rasmussen said. “I love coming out to this one.”
Competing in the closest thing he has to a “home” tournament, North Fremont junior Riggen Cordingley was the lone 2A competitor to make the final mat — improving to 31-0 with a win at 152.
Cordingley is not only perfect on the season, he is also perfect in his career at the Madison Invitational, backing up his individual titles in 2016 and 2017.
“This is one of the bigger tournaments we go to as a team, and I like it because there are a lot of good wrestlers who I know and get to see,” Cordingley said.
North Fremont finished tops among 2A schools in seventh place (115 points), and Cordingley is of the opinion his Huskies have the numbers and talent to go even higher.
“If we all show up at districts and state, we have a chance to challenge for a state title this season,” he said.
Defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem put two wrestlers atop the medal stand with Browning Bennion (195) and Kenneth Copley (285) winning their brackets.
Other Post Register area wrestlers who took home individual titles included Shelley’s Kolton Stacey (106), Snake River’s Destin Summers (126) and Blackfoot’s Nick Chappell (170).