BLACKFOOT — Kenzie Galvin and Elexus Nochebuena didn’t have to be separated for long.
The longtime friends and soccer teammates spent last season apart — Galvin at Blackfoot High School and Nochebuena at Treasure Valley Community College — but will soon reunite. Galvin signed Thursday at BHS to join the TVCC women’s soccer team.
“We have great chemistry together on the field,” Galvin said. “Every opportunity we had to work as a partnership and getting to goals was huge to us.”
Galvin was a security blanket for the Broncos in net the past four seasons as a varsity goalkeeper. She had a backseat view of Nochebuena patrolling Blackfoot’s midfield and gets one season at the junior college in Ontario, Oregon, to do it again.
Nochebuena and TVCC went 3-11-4 last season. Blackfoot coaches Ramon Sanchez and Israel Nochebuena said Galvin’s presence in goal can help the Chukars improve, while helping Galvin step toward the next level.
“She’s always had that knack to want to take the lead, take charge,” coach Nochebuena said. “I think if she goes into TVCC with that same attitude, even after the two years, she’s well to looking to play at a D2 or D1 college. A lot of opportunities.”
Galvin visited Treasure Valley’s campus last June and was drawn to its hospitality. She was in contact with a few other schools, but said she felt the most comfortable at TVCC.
“I felt very welcomed,” Galvin said. “It just felt right to go here.”
Along with Elexus Nochebuena, Galvin joins Highland High School alumna Cassidee Whitehead on the TVCC soccer squad. Fellow Blackfoot High graduate Anicia Luna is on the Chukars’ softball team, and former Bronco Rhys Pope plays for TVCC’s baseball team.
“It feels amazing,” Galvin said. “It’s really nice to know that my hard work has paid off and taken me to the next level.”