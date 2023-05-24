Chukars logo
The Boise Hawks scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Chukars 7-6 Wednesday night.

Idaho Falls led 6-3 in the fourth after Brandon Bohning doubled in two runs, but Boise chopped away at the lead and tied the game at 6-6 in the fourth.


