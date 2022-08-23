The Chukars were held to five hits Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Boise Hawks.
Boise (8-23) led 2-1 but put the game away with three runs in the sixth inning.
Designated hitter Eric Callahan had the lone RBI for Idaho Falls (14-17), which has lost nine of its past 11 games.
The series continues at Melaleuca Field Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
PR Sports
