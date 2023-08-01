Boise State Broncos logo.psd

NCAA Division I basketball is coming to Eastern Idaho! Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center will host Boise State and Saint Mary’s College, Dec. 1, in Idaho Falls as a neutral site game. This will be the first Division I basketball game to be held at the arena.

Bronco Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public on Wed., Aug. 16 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. A special promo code will be emailed to all season ticket holders with directions on how to do so. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Thurs., Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.


