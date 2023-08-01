NCAA Division I basketball is coming to Eastern Idaho! Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center will host Boise State and Saint Mary’s College, Dec. 1, in Idaho Falls as a neutral site game. This will be the first Division I basketball game to be held at the arena.
Bronco Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public on Wed., Aug. 16 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. A special promo code will be emailed to all season ticket holders with directions on how to do so. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Thurs., Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
“This is an historic day for the Mountain America Center and the community of Idaho Falls,” Erik Hudson, the venue’s General Manager said in a statement. “This is a basketball obsessed town and to have this potential juggernaut top 25 matchup is going to be an exciting day for us all in December. Securing this neutral site game will show off the magnitude of our facility and the enthusiasm of the local fans will be a memorable one for the players and coaching staff.”
“Boise State athletics has a strong and passionate fanbase in Eastern Idaho,” Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “We’re excited to be able to connect with Bronco Nation across the state of Idaho. This is a great neutral-site opportunity, and I’m grateful to our men’s basketball coaching staff for continuing to be innovative in their approach to scheduling marquee opponents as we seek a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.”
The Broncos are looking to make three straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history, and they come off the best two-year stretch in Boise State history with 51 victories since the start of the 2021-22 season. Leon Rice returns for his 14th season at the helm of the Broncos as the winningest coach in school history with four NCAA Tournament appearances to his name. Returning for Boise State are All-Mountain West selections Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice, alongside starter Chibuzo Agbo. Broncos will field an experienced squad in 2023-24, with the roster featuring a combined 564 appearances and 273 starts at the NCAA level entering the season.
Saint Mary’s is projected to return three of their five starting players from the NCAA Tournament. Ducas will join Aidan Mahaney and Mitchell Saxen as returning starters, with Augustas Marciulionis likely to enter the starting lineup at point guard. Joshua Jefferson and Mason Forbes figure to both see time at the power forward position, vacated from the graduation of Kyle Bowen. In the three returning starters (Ducas, Mahaney, Saxen), the Gaels are returning 38 points per game from their starting lineup. Saint Mary’s went 27-8 in 2022-23 and were ranked in the top 20 in the NET throughout much of the season, en route to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
