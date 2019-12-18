If their previous games were just a tune-up, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team starters achieved something like five-part harmony Wednesday night.
With a 60-49 win over District 93 rival Hillcrest at Bonneville High School, the Bees opened the conference season on an up note, squaring their overall record at 3-3.
Bonneville came into Wednesday night’s game with egos battered and bruised, fresh off near 30-point blowout losses to Preston and Meridian.
Those losses sat poorly with Bonneville’s lone senior starter, guard Jordan Perez.
“We got our butts kicked, and I guess that kind of pissed us off and opened our eyes to where we were,” Perez said. “We came back from that and got after it (in practice).”
Bonneville junior guard Carson “C.J.” Johnson got after it to the tune of 25 points Wednesday, a career high. Johnson scored 10 of those points over a three minute stretch at the end of the first half, giving Bonneville a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Johnson was 9-of-13 from the field with five 3-pointers.
“C.J. knew this was a big one, and played his butt off,” Perez said. “First off, it’s the conference opener. Plus it’s a rivalry game, and you could tell right off because of how things were physical, and both teams were aggressive.”
Hillcrest led 16-5 after the first quarter, hitting 4-of-9 from 3-point range in the quarter. Three of those four came from Cooper Kesler, who led the Knights with 19 points.
The Knights scored 11 points in each of the three quarters that followed, and ended up shooting just 33 percent (16-of-48) from the field, and 25 percent (7 of 28) from beyond the arc.
Bonneville played a more balanced offense, finishing 21-of-40 (53 percent) from the field, and 40 percent (6-of-15) from long range.
Part of that consistent pace can be credited to Perez’s senior leadership, after he counseled his team to focus on the basics and trust what they were coached to do.
“It was getting pretty rough, and I just told them to keep their cool,” Perez said. “To keep their cool and keep on grinding, and we would be fine.”
Perez and teammate Cy Gummow finished second on the Bees with seven points each, and Hillcrest’s Garrett Phippen reached double digit scoring with 12.
Bonneville (3-3, 1-0) will be back in action Friday night at Skyline, and Hillcrest (1-5, 0-2) will head to Idaho Falls the same night.
BONNEVILLE 60, HILLCREST 49
Hillcrest 16 11 11 11 — 49
Bonneville 15 14 17 14 — 60
HILLCREST (49) — Cooper Kesler 19, Garrett Phippen 12, Tre Kofe 6, Dallin Weatherly 4, Isaiah Belnap 4, Traeson Finch 4, Luke Patterson 1.
BONNEVILLE (60) — Carson Johnson 25, Jordan Perez 7, Cy Gummow 7, Devin McDonald 6, Carson Judy 6, Kellan Bird 5, Caleb Stoddard 4.