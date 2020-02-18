The Bonneville High School girls basketball team heads to the Treasure Valley this weekend for its first state tournament appearance since 2018, but those two years have felt much longer to Sadie Lott and Sydnee Hunt.
For one, much has changed in those two years. The Bees were competing in 5A in 2018, facing different opponents and playing in different venues than what they see now as a 4A team.
Hunt, a freshman in 2018, has a humorous memory of the first two days of the tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the venue for the 5A games.
"I was scared I was going to get lost because the facilities were so big," Hunt said with a laugh.
A sophomore in 2018, Lott said she thinks of tangible items and smells when she thinks of the girls basketball state tournament. The aroma of the cinnamon snacks sold at concessions at the Ford Idaho Center come to mind first. She also thinks of the sweatshirts and nametags participating athletes, coaches and managers receive upon arrival and the chocolate milk distributed at venue entrances.
Most of her memories for the 2018 5A tournament, however, were not so fond. She had the flu the entire duration of the tournament, and she traveled to Boise with her mom instead of with the team. She played in all three games, continuously subbing out to be sick and then sub back in again.
"I didn't practice that Wednesday and I shot around on Thursday," Lott said. "I had been sick the week before, I believe. I was too focused on that to be nervous."
Lott said she is hoping for better health for this tournament appearance, and she knows what she will tell her teammates who will be playing in their first state tournament this weekend.
"I would tell them to not take it for granted," Lott said. "Just soak it in because it's fun."
Hunt, who got to play for 30 seconds in Bonneville's 55-31 win over then conference foe Highland for the 5A state consolation trophy on the last day of the 2018 tournament, described this weekend as a full circle moment for her. She grew up accompanying her dad to Bonneville varsity girls basketball games, and now she is a starter for the Bees.
"My coach at the time had a daughter on the team and I idolized her," Hunt said. "It's crazy to think that I used to be that little girl and that there could be little girls out there watching me. It's amazing to have this opportunity."
This opportunity not only looks different than two years ago, but the Bees do as well. The returning members of the 2018 team are upperclassmen now, leaders of a Bonneville team that enters Thursday's first round with a 24-0 overall record and unanimous No. 1 ranking in the final 4A state media poll. None of them, however, were in the program when Bonneville made its last 4A state tournament appearance in 2010.
At the helm for these Bees is first-year head coach Ryan Erikson, who will be experiencing his first 4A state tournament this weekend. Two years ago when the Bees were making their first 5A state tournament appearance, he was in his second year as head coach at South Fremont, which reached the 3A state tournament for the first time in 12 years and the winner's bracket for the first time in program history.
Having coached a state tournament bound team before, Erikson said his advice to his players is to be in the moment but don't feel like they have to do anything 'extra special' in state games. The approach of looking at state as a new season still applies regardless of classification, too. At South Fremont, he divided the season into four parts: nonconference regular season, conference regular season, districts and state. Bonneville's season has three parts due to fewer nonconference regular season games, he said, but reaching state required making it through a competitive conference like South Fremont did in 2018.
"You have to help your team be prepared," Erikson said. "Playing our conference opponents has really helped us. Even in the (3A) Mountain Rivers Conference, I said if we can get out of our conference, we have a shot."
Among the areas Erikson said the Bees have progressed in since the start of the season is mental toughness. He attributes that to the Bees reading Toughness: Developing True Strength on and Off the Court by ESPN analyst and former Duke basketball player Jay Bilas. It has inspired the mantras they use--'every four minutes,' 'next play,' 'where are we on the mountain'--and the book remains a frequent topic of discussion this season.
"It gives us some things, some common pictures to visualize," Erikson said. "It's a whole process. I've seen a huge jump with mental toughness in this whole process."
He pointed to senior Sage Leishman as a recent example of the result of mental toughness. Leishman had 19 points and hit four 3-pointers in Bonneville's 60-41 win over Blackfoot in last week's 4A District 6 championship game, and she said after the game that she followed her coaches' advice of not thinking too much about her shooting. Erikson added that mental toughness has helped the Bees respond to an array of situations ranging from overcoming deficits or foul trouble in games to tweaking their starting lineup due to injuries.
Bonneville's injury report for the last month alone has been lengthy. Maely Harrigfeld missed four weeks due to a concussion, Maddi Pettingill was awaiting medical clearance to return in time for state and Brooklyn Cunningham's senior season is over after suffering the second ACL tear of her career versus Skyline in the 4A District 6 semifinals. Cunningham, who returned this season after recovering from ACL surgery in her other leg last summer, has postponed surgery until March so she can travel with the Bees to Boise this weekend.
"Those of us who are still playing, it makes us want to play for them," Hunt said of her injured teammates. "We know how much they wish they could play."
The mental toughness has also carried over into the JV players who were called up to varsity for districts. Hunt and Lott said they have become acclimated to varsity with ease, and the Bees feel like 'one big team' with the new additions to the roster.
"They pick it up just like that," Lott said. "They have been playing a big role. They definitely have stepped it up."
Erikson said Bonneville is currently focused on District 3 runner-up Middleton, who will play the Bees in their 8 p.m. first-round game Thursday at Timberline High School, but he and the Bees plan to attend a game that has already prompted much chatter. For the second year in a row, District 6 runner-up Blackfoot will play District 4-5 champion Century in the first round. That game is at 3 p.m., and has drawn much interest due to the Broncos putting the eventual undefeated state champion Diamondbacks on the ropes a year ago before losing 45-42.
"The winner of the Blackfoot-Century game I would expect to be in the championship," Erikson said.
The Bees haven't seen the Diamondbacks since they played them over the summer, but Erikson said he knows they are well coached and play solid defense.
"I think they're better than they were then," Lott said. "So are we."
Bonneville's undefeated record and ranking has prompted chatter, too. Even with numerous returning players from last year's team which had one senior, going undefeated was not something the Bees spoke about entering this season. Erikson said the first time he brought it up at all was after winning the 4A District 6 championship.
"To be champions now, you win three games in a row and you're undefeated," Erikson said.
Lott and Hunt confirmed Erikson's words. An undefeated record is not unfamiliar to either of them, as the Bees had an undefeated regular season last year before going two-and-out at districts. Hunt said Bonneville has been more prepared as well as more wary after last season.
"We didn't want that to happen again," Hunt said. "Last year, we took it for granted."
With a different outcome at this year's 4A District 6 tournament, the Bees stayed in Skyline's locker room for several minutes with the trophy adorned with a severed basketball net after last week's win over Blackfoot. Not only to preserve the moment before reuniting with their families, but to begin discussions of their next goal.
"We were excited to get that trophy," Erikson said. "It says we're the best in our conference, but we want the one that says we're the best in the state."
District 6 sends seven teams to the girls basketball state tournament. Here is a look at each of them, how they reached state and their tournament history:
Class 5A
RIGBY
Record: 19-5
State seed: District 5-6 champ
Coach: Troy Shippen, third season
Players to watch: G Ruby Murdoch, sr.; G Brooke Donnelly, jr.; P Tylie Jones, jr.
Notes: Second appearance at the 5A state tournament since moving up from 4A in 2016…Won back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2012…Went undefeated versus conference opponents for first time since 2011…Last state trophy was in 2012, a program-best second-place finish and the program's first state trophy since 1978…Enters state on 10-game win streak...Murdoch is one of the best free throw shooters in District 6, going 11-for-16 from the line in two overtimes of last year’s district semifinal win and making three consecutive foul shots with three seconds left in Rigby’s 49-48 district semifinal win this year…The only team thus far that 4A No. 1 ranked Bonneville has beaten by single digits (54-52 on Nov. 21)…Split regular season meetings with 4A No. 5 ranked Blackfoot…Graduated six from last year’s team and has a junior laden varsity roster this season.
Class 4A
BONNEVILLE
Record: 24-0
State Seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Ryan Erikson, first season
Players to watch: PG Sadie Lott, sr.; W Sage Leishman, sr.; F Makayla Sorensen, sr.; G Sydnee Hunt, jr.
Notes: Winning games by an average of 21 points…First appearance at 4A state tournament since 2010, which ended with a second place finish…Won 5A state consolation trophy in 2018...Only previous state titles were in 2009 and 2005 (both 4A)…Had an undefeated regular season last year before going two-and-out in districts…Erikson came to Bonneville after three seasons at South Fremont. In 2018, he led the Cougars to their first 3A state tournament in 12 years and to the winner’s bracket for the first time in program history… Lott leads District 6 in scoring (16.69 ppg) and 3-point shooting (39.5 percent) and is No. 5 in field goal shooting (50.8 percent)…The starting lineup has been shuffled since senior Brooklyn Cunningham suffered the second ACL tear of her career in the 4A District Six semifinals versus Skyline…Sorensen, Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year for Volleyball and a Weber State volleyball commit, leads the Bees in rebounds (5.74) and assists (2.78).
BLACKFOOT
Record: 18-8
State seed: District 6 runner-up
Coach: Courtnie Smith, fifth season
Players to watch: P Hadley Humpherys, soph.; PG Tenleigh Smith, jr.; G Isabelle Arave, soph.
Notes: Second consecutive 4A state tournament appearance and second appearance at all since 2005...Won 4A state consolation trophy last year...Last state tournament first round win was 2005...All but three members of last year's team are back this year...Three of the Broncos' losses are to undefeated Bonneville...Split regular season meetings with 5A District 5-6 champ Rigby...All starters are underclassmen except for senior Kristen Thomas...Reached state for the second consecutive year after losing its first game of the 4A District 6 tournament...5-4 versus 5A teams and 13-4 versus 4A teams thus far this season...Has never won a state title. Program best finish was second place in 2005.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM
Record: 21-1
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, eighth season
Players to watch: PG Michelle Luke, sr.; C Mardee Fillmore, jr.; F Macey Fillmore, sr.; PG Sarenady Price, sr.
Notes: Two-time defending 3A state champion…Has won a District 6 best seven state titles...12th 3A state tournament appearance in 14 seasons…Last loss to a 3A team was in the 2017 3A state championship game…Snapped two-time defending 2A state champion Soda Springs’ 54-game win streak on Nov. 22, giving the Cardinals their lone loss to an Idaho team this season…Balanced scoring and defense remain Sugar-Salem’s bread and butter. The Diggers have held teams to an average of 32.9 points per game and Dayley said this is probably the best defensive team she's ever coached…Junior Mardee Fillmore leads Sugar-Salem in scoring (15.29 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 per game) while senior Michelle Luke leads in assists (5.1) and steals (3.8) per game…Winning games by an average of 23.3 points.
TETON
Record: 18-8
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Shon Kunz, seventh season
Players to watch: G Waklee Kunz, sr.; SF Annalea Brown, sr.; PF Cambrie Streit, sr.
Notes: Fifth 3A state tournament appearance in seven seasons…Four losses are to two-time 3A defending state champion Sugar-Salem…Last state trophy was 3A consolation in 2017...Last state tournament first-round win was 2016...All five seniors have played varsity since sophomore year or earlier. Kunz was called up as a freshman...One of the best 3-point shooting teams in District 6. Kunz hit six 3s in a win over South Fremont on Feb. 7 and Brown hit seven 3s in a Nov. 20 win over Ririe....Has never won a state title. Teton's third place finish in 2016 is a program-best, and there is no record of the program winning any other state trophies besides the ones from 2016 and 2017.
Class 2A
RIRIE
Record: 15-8
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Jake Landon, first season
Players to watch: G Dallas Sutton, jr.; G Sara Boone, jr., G Skylee Coles, soph.; F Breyer Newman, soph.
Notes: Eighth consecutive 2A state tournament appearance…Much different Ririe team than previous years. None of the current players started last season and the Bulldogs have a new coach for the first time in 11 years. Longtime head coach Damien Smith took a superintendent job in Wyoming last summer after going 195-75, winning three district titles, three state runner-up trophies, one third place trophy and one state title (2017) in 11 seasons at Ririe. Like Smith, Landon is also a Ririe graduate...Enters state on a nine-game win streak....Became the first 2A Nuclear Conference girls basketball team to win four consecutive district titles...Boone leads the team in scoring (12.8 points) and assists (3.3) per game, Sutton leads in steals (3.1) per game, Newman leads in rebounds (5.3) per game...Last state trophy was second place in 2018.
Class 1AD2
MACKAY
Record: 15-4
State seed: District 6 champ
Coach: Kashia Hale, third season
Players to watch: F/SG Trinity Seefried, soph.; F Chloe Fullmer, jr.; G Riley Moore, jr.
Notes: First 1A Division II state tournament appearance since 2015, which ended with a loss in the third place game…Seefried, Fullmer and Moore have each had double-doubles at least once this season. Arguably the most impressive thus far was Fullmer's 24 points and 22 rebounds in a Dec. 20 win over Leadore... Last state trophy was in 2014...Hale is a Mackay alumnus...The Miners return all but one player from last year's team...Picked to finish third in preseason coaches' poll for the Rocky Mountain Conference behind Rockland and Sho-Ban, then took the No. 1 seed for districts en route to winning its first district championship since 2015...Enters state on a four-game win streak...Has never won a state title. Best finishes at state were in 2014 and in 1976 (second place).