A 9-0 record has the Bonneville High School girls basketball team No. 2 in the 4A ranks of the girls basketball state media poll for another week.

The Bees again completed an eastern Idaho 1-2 behind top-ranked Century in the 4A ranks of the latest poll released Wednesday. Bonneville received one No. 1 vote this week and Blackfoot was among teams receiving votes.

In 3A, Sugar-Salem leapfrogged Snake River for the No. 3 spot. The Diggers defeated the Panthers 59-37 on Tuesday. The Panthers also lost to 3A District 6 teams Teton (43-42) and South Fremont (39-28) within the last week. Teton was among teams receiving votes this week.

Ririe and Firth remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the 2A ranks, but the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 was closer this week than last week. Melba, No. 2 for a second consecutive week, had 29 points from votes this week and Ririe had 28.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded. The poll will return Jan. 9.

Week 5 Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Dec. 18, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 12-0 45 1

2. Eagle 8-2 35 2

3. Lake City 7-2 25 3

4. Boise 9-3 20 4

5. Timberline 6-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (8) 11-0 44 1

2. Bonneville (1) 9-0 36 2

3. Middleton 8-1 26 3

T-4. Minico 8-3 8 4

T-4. Caldwell 8-1 8 -

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 6, Blackfoot 4, Bishop Kelly 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (8) 9-1 44 1

2. Parma (1) 10-1 33 2

3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 30 4

4. Snake River 7-3 13 3

5. Gooding 8-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Teton 4

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 11-0 45 1

2. Melba 10-1 29 2

3. Ririe 6-4 28 3

4. Firth 7-3 15 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 9-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, St. Maries 2, New Plymouth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 9-0 45 1

2. Shoshone 10-1 32 2

3. Lapwai 7-3 28 3

4. Rimrock 9-0 19 4

5. Genesee 6-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Troy 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (8) 12-0 44 1

2. Genesis Prep (1) 4-2 25 2

3. Rockland 10-1 24 3

T-4. Carey 9-1 11 -

T-4. Dietrich 10-1 11 -

Others receiving votes: Nezperce 9, Salmon River 8, Kendrick 3

This week’s voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 208-542-6772 and find her on Twitter at @mwhereford.

Tags

Marlowe Hereford has worked for the Post Register since August 2011. She has covered 11 different high school sports, Olympic sports and recreational sports.

Load comments