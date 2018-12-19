A 9-0 record has the Bonneville High School girls basketball team No. 2 in the 4A ranks of the girls basketball state media poll for another week.
The Bees again completed an eastern Idaho 1-2 behind top-ranked Century in the 4A ranks of the latest poll released Wednesday. Bonneville received one No. 1 vote this week and Blackfoot was among teams receiving votes.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem leapfrogged Snake River for the No. 3 spot. The Diggers defeated the Panthers 59-37 on Tuesday. The Panthers also lost to 3A District 6 teams Teton (43-42) and South Fremont (39-28) within the last week. Teton was among teams receiving votes this week.
Ririe and Firth remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the 2A ranks, but the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 was closer this week than last week. Melba, No. 2 for a second consecutive week, had 29 points from votes this week and Ririe had 28.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded. The poll will return Jan. 9.
Week 5 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Dec. 18, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (9) 12-0 45 1
2. Eagle 8-2 35 2
3. Lake City 7-2 25 3
4. Boise 9-3 20 4
5. Timberline 6-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (8) 11-0 44 1
2. Bonneville (1) 9-0 36 2
3. Middleton 8-1 26 3
T-4. Minico 8-3 8 4
T-4. Caldwell 8-1 8 -
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 6, Blackfoot 4, Bishop Kelly 3
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (8) 9-1 44 1
2. Parma (1) 10-1 33 2
3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 30 4
4. Snake River 7-3 13 3
5. Gooding 8-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Teton 4
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9) 11-0 45 1
2. Melba 10-1 29 2
3. Ririe 6-4 28 3
4. Firth 7-3 15 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, St. Maries 2, New Plymouth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 9-0 45 1
2. Shoshone 10-1 32 2
3. Lapwai 7-3 28 3
4. Rimrock 9-0 19 4
5. Genesee 6-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Troy 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (8) 12-0 44 1
2. Genesis Prep (1) 4-2 25 2
3. Rockland 10-1 24 3
T-4. Carey 9-1 11 -
T-4. Dietrich 10-1 11 -
Others receiving votes: Nezperce 9, Salmon River 8, Kendrick 3
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com