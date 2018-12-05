A 5-0 start helped the Bonneville High School girls basketball team move up in the 4A ranks of the latest Idaho girls basketball state media poll.

The Bees, who were ranked No. 4 last week, took the No. 3 spot this week. Blackfoot was among 4A teams receiving votes, including a No. 1 vote.

Bonneville was not the only undefeated local team who moved up in this week's poll.

Snake River (4-0) and Firth (5-0) also moved up in the 3A and 2A rankings, respectively. Snake River, ranked No. 3 last week, took the No. 2 spot in 3A this week while Firth leapfrogged fellow Nuclear Conference team Ririe to take the No. 2 spot in 2A. Sugar-Salem (4-2) came in at the No. 4 spot in 3A this week while Ririe (4-2) is ranked No. 3 in 2A. West Jefferson was among teams receiving votes in 2A and Challis was among teams receiving votes in 1A Division I.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Week 3 Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Dec. 4, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 7-0 48 1

2. Eagle (2) 6-0 42 2

3. Lake City 4-2 25 T-3

4. Boise 6-2 22 5

5. Meridian 4-2 13 T-3

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (8) 6-0 45 1

2. Middleton (1) 6-0 33 2

3. Bonneville 5-0 24 4

4. Mountain Home 8-0 20 5

5. Minico 7-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Caldwell 8, Blackfoot (1) 5

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (10) 6-0 50 1

2. Snake River 4-0 36 3

3. Parma 5-1 29 4

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 21 2

T-5. Gooding 6-2 4 5

T-5. Kimberly 4-2 4 -

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, Bonners Ferry 3

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (10) 6-0 50 1

2. Firth 5-0 35 3

3. Ririe 4-2 25 2

4. Grangeville 5-2 17 4

5. Melba 6-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Marsing 6, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Jefferson 2, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1, Declo 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 5-0 49 1

2. Shoshone (1) 6-0 36 2

3. Lapwai 3-2 30 3

4. Rimrock 5-0 16 5

5. Genesee 4-1 15 4

Others receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 2, Challis 1, Troy 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (8) 2-0 45 1

2. Sho-Ban (2) 7-0 42 2

3. Nezperce 6-0 24 3

4. Rockland 5-0 14 4

5. Hagerman 6-0 9 -

Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Dietrich 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Kendrick 2, Salmon River 2

This week’s voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 208-542-6772 and find her on Twitter at @mwhereford.

Tags

Marlowe Hereford has worked for the Post Register since August 2011. She has covered 11 different high school sports, Olympic sports and recreational sports.

Load comments