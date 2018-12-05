A 5-0 start helped the Bonneville High School girls basketball team move up in the 4A ranks of the latest Idaho girls basketball state media poll.
The Bees, who were ranked No. 4 last week, took the No. 3 spot this week. Blackfoot was among 4A teams receiving votes, including a No. 1 vote.
Bonneville was not the only undefeated local team who moved up in this week's poll.
Snake River (4-0) and Firth (5-0) also moved up in the 3A and 2A rankings, respectively. Snake River, ranked No. 3 last week, took the No. 2 spot in 3A this week while Firth leapfrogged fellow Nuclear Conference team Ririe to take the No. 2 spot in 2A. Sugar-Salem (4-2) came in at the No. 4 spot in 3A this week while Ririe (4-2) is ranked No. 3 in 2A. West Jefferson was among teams receiving votes in 2A and Challis was among teams receiving votes in 1A Division I.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 3 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Dec. 4, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 7-0 48 1
2. Eagle (2) 6-0 42 2
3. Lake City 4-2 25 T-3
4. Boise 6-2 22 5
5. Meridian 4-2 13 T-3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (8) 6-0 45 1
2. Middleton (1) 6-0 33 2
3. Bonneville 5-0 24 4
4. Mountain Home 8-0 20 5
5. Minico 7-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: Caldwell 8, Blackfoot (1) 5
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (10) 6-0 50 1
2. Snake River 4-0 36 3
3. Parma 5-1 29 4
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 21 2
T-5. Gooding 6-2 4 5
T-5. Kimberly 4-2 4 -
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, Bonners Ferry 3
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (10) 6-0 50 1
2. Firth 5-0 35 3
3. Ririe 4-2 25 2
4. Grangeville 5-2 17 4
5. Melba 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Marsing 6, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Jefferson 2, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1, Declo 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 5-0 49 1
2. Shoshone (1) 6-0 36 2
3. Lapwai 3-2 30 3
4. Rimrock 5-0 16 5
5. Genesee 4-1 15 4
Others receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 2, Challis 1, Troy 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (8) 2-0 45 1
2. Sho-Ban (2) 7-0 42 2
3. Nezperce 6-0 24 3
4. Rockland 5-0 14 4
5. Hagerman 6-0 9 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Dietrich 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Kendrick 2, Salmon River 2
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com