Another week, another move up by Bonneville in the 4A ranks of the latest Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll.
The Bees, who are 7-0 through Tuesday, moved up to the No. 2 spot in the most recent poll released Wednesday to complete an eastern Idaho 1-2 in the 4A ranks behind No. 1 Century (8-0).
The 3A and 2A ranks had some considerable shuffling for local teams. Snake River went from No. 2 to No. 3 following a 43-42 loss to Teton on Tuesday night--the Panthers’ first loss of the season while Sugar-Salem remained in the No. 4 spot.
Aside from unanimous and undefeated No. 1 Soda Springs, eastern Idaho teams appeared in different spots in the 2A poll this week. Firth went from No. 2 to No. 4 following losses to Cole Valley Christian and South Fremont since the last poll. Ririe, coming off losses to Soda Springs and North Summit (Utah), stayed at the No. 3 spot.
Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby was among 5A teams receiving votes, Blackfoot was among 4A teams receiving votes and Teton was among 3A teams receiving votes.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Records are through Dec. 11, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 10-0 40 1
2. Eagle 7-2 29 2
3. Lake City 5-2 23 3
4. Boise 7-3 17 4
5. Timberline 5-3 5 -
Others receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rocky Mountain 2, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 8-0 39 1
2. Bonneville 7-0 29 3
3. Middleton (1) 7-1 25 2
4. Minico 8-1 16 5
5. Mountain Home 8-1 4 4
Others receiving votes: Caldwell 3, Bishop Kelly 3, Blackfoot 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (5) 7-1 36 1
2. Parma (2) 7-1 28 3
3. Snake River (1) 6-1 26 2
4. Sugar-Salem 5-2 20 4
5. Gooding 7-2 7 T-5
Others receiving votes: Teton 3
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Melba 8-1 26 5
3. Ririe 6-4 18 3
4. Firth 6-3 15 2
5. Cole Valley Christian 7-1 13 -
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5, Grangeville 3
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Shoshone 7-1 27 2
3. Lapwai 6-3 24 3
4. Rimrock 8-0 16 4
5. Genesee 6-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Troy 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (6) 9-0 38 2
2. Genesis Prep (2) 3-1 29 1
3. Rockland 9-0 20 4
4. Nezperce 10-1 13 3
5. Salmon River 4-2 7 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 6, Hagerman 5, Dietrich 2
This week’s voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com