Bonneville High School senior Paige Dixon will be trading in her green and yellow for blue and gold in 2019.
In the presence of teammates, coaches, administrators, family members and friends, Dixon signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont. The school, which changed its name in July 2017 from the University of Great Falls to University of Providence in Great Falls, is an NAIA program and member of the Frontier Conference.
Dixon made her official visit two weeks ago and had the opportunity to sit on the bench with the Argos during a match, meet the players and coaches and stay in the dormitories. Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston also recruited her, as well as schools from Illinois, Alaska and Washington, but the proximity of Great Falls to Idaho Falls and how welcoming the athletes and coaches were to her ultimately won her over.
“Team bonding is a top priority for me,” Dixon said. “I got along with the volleyball team really well. They told me they liked how enthusiastic I am and they’re looking forward to me bringing that to the team.”
Dixon will be joining a team that won its first Frontier Conference championship in program history on Saturday to advance to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championships as the No. 17 seed. The success of the program, as well as Providence’s nursing school, were also major factors in Dixon’s decision to sign with the Argos.
“I’m super excited to be part of that,” Dixon said.
Dixon, who has played volleyball since she was 10 years old, said playing for Bonneville’s high school and club teams have provided multiple opportunities for her as she pursued her dream of playing college volleyball. She was one of seven players on a Bonneville club team which placed second 17U American Division at the USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships in July in Detroit.
“I’m so happy that I got to be a part of it,” Dixon said. “Over time, we’ve become super close. I’m going to miss the girls and (Bonneville head coach) Chantal (McMurtrey). Chantal helped me so much.”
Dixon, who played middle blocker for Bonneville this season, said the Argos liked how she had the ability to play all around and they will likely use her as a right side hitter her first season.