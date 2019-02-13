Bonneville soccer midfielder Christian Hendrix signed a letter of intent this week to play at Rogue Community College in Medford, Ore.
Coming off a season in which the Bees finished 11-7-3 and placed second in 4A District 6, Hendrix said she was ready to continue her career at the next level.
"I had a few other options," she said. "I went and visited Rogue in January and I really liked the coach and met with some of the girls, and even though it's a junior college, they seemed to have a harder, upper-level program. That's what attracted me to it. I really liked Medford, too."
Hendrix scored four goals and added an assist last season as the Bees recorded their best finish in at least a decade. Rogue finished 4-7-1 in the South Region of the Northwest Athletic Conference a year ago.
"I want to get in there and be a game-changer for them and start scoring some more goals," Hendrix said.
She added that Bonneville's strong season inspired her to continue playing soccer.
"I didn’t want that to end, that good relationship with your teammates and the exhilaration of playing the game."