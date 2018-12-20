Bonneville High School's Sade Williams is joining an NAIA powerhouse volleyball program where two former teammates are currently playing.
In a Bonneville conference room packed with teammates, classmates, family members, coaches and administrators, Williams signed her letter of intent Thursday with Eastern Oregon University's volleyball program. She was recruited as an outside hitter, her position throughout her Bonneville varsity career, and is the third eastern Idahoan in as many seasons to sign with the Mountaineers.
Williams will join former Bonneville and club teammate Kiley McMurtrey (Bonneville class of 2017) and former club teammate Jet Taylor (Rigby class of 2018) in La Grande, Ore.
"It's gonna make life a lot easier because I know both those girls," Williams said. "It's gonna help to have people there that I know."
Williams joins a program that has a history of success. The Mountaineers went 25-9 this season, reaching the round of 16 of the NAIA Volleyball Championships in November in Sioux City, Iowa. It was the fifth consecutive NAIA nationals appearance for the Mountaineers, who had a first-round bye this season upon placing second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. Eastern Oregon was ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Postseason Top-25 Poll released Dec. 5 and graduates two players.
"The environment is super good there," Williams said. "The coach, it's really easy to click with her. She really cares about all of the players."
Williams has visited La Grande twice. On her first visit during her junior year, she was able to practice with the team and participate in drills. Her second visit was earlier this season with Bonneville head coach Chantal McMurtrey to watch Kiley play.