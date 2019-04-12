Bonneville staked starting pitcher Annie Elliott to a 14-0 lead by the end of the second inning Friday at Hillcrest High School.
Elliott was thrilled. She even said so.
She was so thrilled, in fact, she opted to celebrate the occasion by blasting a fastball over the right-centerfield fence in the fifth inning, putting the perfect punctuation on a 16-1 mercy-rule win over the rival Knights.
"Oh, it felt so good right off the bat," Elliott said through an ever-widening smile. "I knew it was gone."
It was Elliott's first career homer, a fact that surprised even her. The blast came at the start of the fifth inning, and drove directly into the wind and onto the berm beyond the fence.
It was a no-doubter, just like the result as Bonneville scored four in the first and followed with 10 more in the second.
Bonneville sent 23 hitters to the plate over the first two innings against Hillcrest starter Bailey Egan, getting 11 hits to blow things open early.
Bonneville's 1 through 4 hitters (Olivia Lemons, Ryley Baker, Maely Harrigfeld and Aly Radford) finished the two-inning explosion with eight of those hits, scoring a combined 10 runs with seven RBIs.
Harrigfeld had a pair of lay-out, diving catches at third, including one that ended the game with Hillcrest baserunners on first and second.
Elliott made it stand up with four shutout innings to start the game, finishing with a complete game victory with five strikeouts.
"We were playing clean on defense and hitting the ball really well," Elliott said. "Aly (Radford) called a great game for me, and I was able to hit those spots she wanted."
Bonneville's win was its second in two days over Hillcrest, the first a 13-0 mercy-rule win Thursday at Bonneville. The Bees improved to 4-10 overall and 2-2 in 4A District 6 play, while the Knights slipped to 1-7 and 0-4.
Hillcrest shortstop and senior Brynlee Howell had a double and scored her team's lone run in the loss, and is eager to get back out on the diamond and fix what needs fixing.
For the record, that fix schedule starts this morning at 7 a.m. sharp.
"We have a young team, and sometimes when we're down, its hard to keep our heads up, but we are going to refocus and get to work," Howell said. "Where we are right now isn't as important as where we finish, and we're going to be right back out here tomorrow morning, because this is a great team."
BONNEVILLE 16, HILLCREST 1 (5)
Bonneville 4(10)0 11 — 16 16 3
Hillcrest 000 10 — 1 6 4
BONNEVILLE — Pitcher: Annie Elliott 5 IP, 6H, 1R, 1 ER, 5K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Lemons 3-4, Riley Baker 3-4, Maely Harrigfeld, Ali Radford 3-3, Elliott 2-3, Shandell Carter 2-3. 2B: Radford. HR: Elliott. RBI: Baker 3, Harrigfeld, Radford 4, Carter 2. SB: Lemons 2, Baker 2
HILLCREST — Pitcher: Bailey Egan 5 IP, 16 H, 16 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Tawnya Gonzales, Brynlee Howell, Olivia Stoddard. SB: Gonzales.