There's something about Hillcrest's gym in Ammon — especially when District 93 rival Bonneville comes and visits.
There wasn't a 43-point outing like in February — when then-senior Derek Marlowe torched the Bees with 10 3-pointers — but Wednesday's outing was just as cathartic and intense.
The Knights beat the Bees 73-70 in overtime thanks in part to a last second 3-pointer by Kyle Austin to force extra basketball.
In overtime, Hillcrest outlasted Bonneville 11-8 to beat its 26-year-old rival for the third-straight time extending into last winter.
Austin finished with 20 points during the win. Parker Boyle led all scorers with 25, as Bonneville lead the majority of Wednesday's High Country Conference battle.
"They're fun to win, but as a team, we made a lot of a mistakes and can get better," Austin said. "So we don't want to dwell on the win too much. We want to focus on getting better and learn from our mistakes because we made a lot of them tonight."
The Bees trailed just once during regulation — Dallin Weatherly hit a 3-pointer around the 3:50 mark before Randon Hostert responded with a 3-pointer of his own — as Austin tied the game at the buzzer after Hostert hit two free throws with 4.8 seconds left.
Following Hostert's made freebies, Austin in-bounded to Weatherly, received a lob on a give-and-go, took one dribble towards the 3-point line and drilled a 25-foot trey.
Hillcrest's gym was drowned out by cheers.
"As soon as I let it go, I was like like, 'that feels good,'" Austin said with a smile.
During the overtime period, the Knights grinded out the Bees to win their second game of the season and pick up their second win in eight days.
Hillcrest made seven 3-pointers Wednesday in its home gym.
"I'm a fan, too. It was a good game," Bonneville coach John Tucker said. "We had our chances. You try not to be too negative with them. We got a young team.
The Bees mostly maintained control up until Austin's clutch 3-pointer.
Hostert finished with 18 during the loss, as the Bees made eight-straight free throws to extend their lead late.
Sophomore guard Carson Johnson finished with 11 points, including eight free throws made.
Jamison Trane added 15, as the Bees' offense executed well in the half court and got up by 10 at one point thanks to solid interior passing and defensive rebounding.
But there's something about Hillcrest's gym in Ammon. Especially against Bonneville.
Hillcrest (2-5, 1-0 4A District 6) plays at Shelley next Wednesday.
Bonneville (2-3, 0-1 4A) turns around and travels to Preston tonight for a three-day tournament.
"When we ran our offense and moved, we did pretty good," Tucker said. "I can't be more proud. I told them: we've been here before. As hard for us to loss, and it sucks, it's not fun, especially in a rivalry game, it feels a lot better to win these things in February."