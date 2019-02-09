5A DISTRICT 5-6
When: Tuesday through Feb. 19
Where: Higher seeded team hosts each game
Championship game: Feb. 19 (if necessary on Feb. 21)
Seeds: 1. Madison (19-2), 2. Rigby (17-4), 3. Thunder Ridge (9-12), 4. Highland (5-16)
Teams to state: 2
Notes: Madison’s only blemishes this season came on Jan. 3 to Sky View, Utah, and Jan. 4 to Idaho Falls. Otherwise, the Bobcats have been perfect and enter the district tournament on a nine-game win streak. Rival Rigby has been the closest challenger during conference season, but Madison has won five of its six games by an average of 25 points. Highland’s Kobe Tracy scored 10 points in last week’s loss to Madison. The Bobcats knocked down 11 3-pointers in that victory.
4A DISTRICT 6
When: Monday through Feb. 16
Where: Rotating neutral sites
Championship game: Feb. 16
Seeds:1. Idaho Falls (15-5), 2. Hillcrest (8-13), 3. Blackfoot (10-10), 4. Bonneville (8-13), 5. Skyline (8-12), 6. Shelley (0-20).
First-round byes: Idaho Falls, Hillcrest
Teams to state: 1.5
Notes: Idaho Falls has won seven straight heading into the district tournament. The Tigers’ lone conference loss came against Bonneville on Dec. 21. The Bees dropped three of their final five regular season games, while Hillcrest lost its final three regular-season games. Blackfoot is riding a three-game win streak. Idaho Falls may be the most balanced team. Look for guard Kalvin Bowen to set the pace for the Tigers, either dribble penetrating, or getting teammates involved.
3A DISTRICT 6
When: Monday through Feb. 18
Where: Higher seeded team hosts each game
Championship game: Feb. 18 (if necessary on Feb. 19)
Seeds:1. Teton (12-7), 2. Sugar-Salem (12-9), 3. South Fremont (8-13).
First-round bye: Teton
Teams to state: 1.25
Notes: The Redskins earned the top seed with Friday’s win over South Fremont. Luke Thompson scored 19 points and Satchel Heinen added 13 in the 64-62 victory over South Fremont. The Cougars’ Kyler Yancey and Tag Bair are among the top scorers in the area, with Bair averaging 18 points and Yancey averaging 14 points. South Fremont also has one of the most balanced rebounding lineups, with four players averaging at least five boards, led by Bair at 5.8. Sugar-Salem has won six of its last eight entering districts.
2A DISTRICT 6
When: Tuesday through Feb. 20
Where: South Fremont High
Championship game: Feb. 20 (if necessary on Feb. 21)
Seeds: 1. Ririe (19-1), 2. North Fremont (15-4), 3. Firth (9-10), 4. West Jefferson (4-16), 5. Salmon (2-15).
First-round bye: North Fremont
Teams to state: 2
Notes: Ririe has reached the past two state championship games and is loaded with senior talent, led by Michael Ure, a versatile 6-foot-7 forward who can post up or hit from 3-point range. The Bulldogs may be the hottest team in the area, winning 14 straight games. Ure averages 23 points and nearly 12 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent on 3-pointers. North Fremont held the Bulldogs relatively in check in the regular-season finale, a 49-38 loss.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT 5-6
When: Tuesday through Feb. 21
Where: West Jefferson High
Championship game: Feb. 21 (if necessary on Feb. 23)
Seeds:1. Grace (15-5), 2. Challis (13-5), 3. Butte County (6-15), 4. Taylor’s Crossing (3-15).
Teams to state: 1
Notes: Grace has won eight straight games and held off Challis 52-46 and 54-52 in close games last week. Grace has landed in the 1A Division I state media poll, moving up from No. 5 to No. 4 last week, while Challis has been receiving votes. The last time this title went to a District 6 team was 2015 (Challis).
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT 5-6
When: Started Saturday through Feb. 19
Where: Firth and high seed
Championship game: Feb. 19
Seeds: 1. North Gem (18-3), 2. Mackay (17-4), 3. Rockland (13-8), 4. Watersprings (13-7), 5. Grace Lutheran (5-11), 6. Leadore (7-13), 7. Sho-Ban (3-17), 8. Clark County (4-16).
Teams to state: 1.5
Notes: North Gem has consistently been among the top teams in the state media poll, trailing only unbeaten Lighthouse Christian. Mackay, ranked No. 4 in the latest poll, handed Cowboys their only conference loss, 78-71, on Dec. 13. Watersprings features one of the most versatile players in the area in guard Landon Bowman. The senior leads area scorers with 23.05 points per game, and is also among leaders in rebounds (6.9), field-goal percentage (50 percent), 3-pointers (45.2 percent), free-throw shooting (85 percent) and assists (3.8).