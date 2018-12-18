Watch out: two of the best boys basketball teams are right here in east Idaho, according to this week's state-wide media poll.
Madison and Rigby both placed atop of this week's 5A poll with Madison (7-0) placing first with seven first-place votes. Rigby was voted second, including one first-place vote, after beating Rocky Mountain during this year's Preston tournament.
The two Upper Valley rivals met this Friday in Rigby.
Some changes were made elsewhere in this week's poll.
In 4A, Idaho Falls (4-3) received a vote in this week's poll, but not enough to crack the top five.
In 3A, Snake River moved up to the No. 1 spot after beating Ririe last week to advance to 6-0. Sugar-Salem (5-3) remains locked in at the No. 4 spot.
In 2A, Ririe was bumped down from tied-for-first to second place following a four-point loss to Snake River and a 7-0 record by ensuing 2A state champion, Bear Lake.
North Fremont, meanwhile, moved up a spot from tied for fifth to fourth in this week's poll. Nuclear Conference opponent Firth received four points, but not enough to crack the top five.
In 1A Division I, Challis bumped down from second to third, as Wallace received three first-place votes.
In the 1A Division II market, Mackay remains at the fifth spot with a 5-2 record. Watersprings received two votes, but not enough to be ranked.
The entire poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.
Idaho boys basketball poll
Week 3
All records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Madison (7) 7-0 42 2
2. Rigby (1) 7-1 30 4
3. Rocky Mountain 7-1 28 1
4. Borah (1) 7-1 26 3
5. Boise 5-3 6 t-5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 1, Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Twin Falls (8) 8-0 44 2
2. Minico (1) 7-0 36 1
3. Preston 8-1 28 4
4. Century 6-2 13 3
5. Kuna 6-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: Columbia 5, Idaho Falls 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Snake River (2) 6-0 37 2
2. Fruitland (4) 5-2 36 1
3. Parma (3) 6-0 35 3
4. Sugar-Salem 5-3 13 4
5. Kimberly 4-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bear Lake (7) 7-0 43 t-1
2. Ririe (2) 5-1 36 t-1
3. Grangeville 5-1 24 3
4. North Fremont 4-1 11 t-5
5. Declo 4-2 10 4
Others receiving votes: Marsing 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1, Melba 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 4-1 42 1
2. Wallace (3) 7-0 31 5
3. Challis 5-1 21 2
t-4. Prairie 3-3 14 3
t-4. Oakley 6-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: Valley 7, Potlatch 4, Glenns Ferry 1, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (5) 8-0 40 2
2. Genesis Prep (3) 2-2 33 1
3. Salmon River (1) 7-0 27 4
4. North Gem 6-1 19 3
5. Mackay 5-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2, Garden Valley 1.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register