Boys basketball season is officially underway — and the first state-wide media poll is here.
Madison, Sugar-Salem and Ririe all received first-place votes during the first media poll released Tuesday evening.
Madison, after starting the season 3-0 against Boise teams, took the No. 2 ranking in 5A. Upper Valley rival Rigby took No. 4 in 5A in the first poll of the season, garnering 13 total points.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem received one first-place vote after starting its season 2-0. It is currently No. 2, just a spot above third-place Snake River. South Fremont earned three votes in this week's poll.
Ririe was selected by media as the No. 2 2A team in the state, receiving four first-place votes. North Fremont and Firth both received votes, but not enough to crack the top-five.
Elsewhere in the poll, Challis is tied for No. 5 in 1A Division I. Mackay eceived one first-place vote, but not enough to crack the 1A Division II top-five.
Idaho Falls received three votes in 4A.
The complete poll can be viewed below, with local teams bolded.
Week 1
All records as of Monday, Dec. 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Rocky Mountain (6) 2-0 45
2. Madison (2) 3-0 35
3. Borah (2) 3-1 34
4. Rigby 2-0 13
t-5. Boise 3-2 8
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 1-2 8
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, Mountain View 2, Highland 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (8) 3-0 45
2. Minico (2) 3-0 31
3. Century 2-0 27
4. Twin Falls 3-0 24
5. Bishop Kelly 1-2 9
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 3, Caldwell 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (8) 1-1 43
2. Sugar-Salem (1) 2-0 35
3. Snake River 2-0 24
4. Parma (1) 2-0 22
5. Kimberly 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Weiser 3, Kellogg 2, American Falls 1, Bonners Ferry 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Bear Lake (4) 2-0 37
2. Ririe (4) 2-0 36
3. Grangeville (2) 2-0 29
4. Declo 1-1 18
5. St. Maries 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 10, Marsing 4, Aberdeen 2, Cole Valley Christian 1, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (8) 0-0 40
t-2. Valley (1) 2-1 23
t-2. Prairie 0-1 23
4. Oakley 2-0 13
t-5. Challis 2-0 12
t-5. Liberty Charter 0-1 12
Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 10, Grace 8, Clearwater Valley 3, Potlatch 3, Wallace 2, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Genesis Prep (8) 1-0 43
2. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 34
3. North Gem 1-0 19
4. Tri-Valley 2-0 12
5. Murtaugh 3-0 11
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 8, Mackay (1) 5, Salmon River 5, Carey 4, Council 3, Dietrich 3, Garden Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 1.
VOTERS
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press