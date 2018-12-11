While most District 6 teams stayed put in this week’s boys basketball media poll, other teams made their first appearances.
In 5A, Madison (second) and Rigby (fourth) remain deadlocked in their respective spots despite 5-0 starts for both programs. The two rivals are scheduled to meet Friday, Dec. 21.
In 4A, Idaho Falls received three votes in this week’s poll. The Tigers are 3-2 and play Madison tonight.
Snake River and Sugar-Salem moved around in this week’s poll, with Teton also receiving a vote for the first time this year.
The Panthers (4-0) went from third to second this week, including one first-place vote. The Diggers fell two sports from second to fourth after a week which saw them lose to Ririe and Logan (Utah).
After a 5-0 start, Ririe is now tied for first in this week’s media poll. The Bulldogs previously beat the Diggers 61-51 on the road and beat West Side 54-39.
North Fremont dropped from fourth to tied for fifth from last week’s 2A poll.
Firth (3-2) gained a vote this week.
In 1A DI, Challis jumped from tied for fifth to second after the Vikings beat West Jefferson last week and got to 4-0.
The Mackay Miners, at 3-1, are ranked fifth in this week’s 1A DII poll after not placing a week ago. The Watersprings Warriors also received two votes in this week’s poll.
The full pull can be viewed below with local teams bolded.
All records as of Monday, Dec. 10.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (5) 4-0 36 1
2. Madison (3) 5-0 35 2
3. Borah 6-1 25 3
4. Rigby 5-0 16 4
t-5. Coeur d’Alene 2-2 4 t-5
t-5. Boise 4-3 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (2) 5-0 34 2
2. Twin Falls (5) 5-0 31 4
3. Century (1) 4-0 23 3
4. Preston 4-1 20 1
5. Kuna 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (4) 3-1 34 1
2. Snake River (1) 4-0 31 3
3. Parma (3) 4-0 28 4
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 13 2
5. Kimberly 3-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, American Falls 2, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Bear Lake (4) 4-0 35 1
t-1. Ririe (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Grangeville 4-0 25 3
4. Declo 3-1 13 4
t-5. Marsing 5-0 4 —
t-5. North Fremont 2-1 4 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 2-1 33 1
2. Challis 4-0 26 t-5
3. Prairie (2) 2-2 25 t-2
4. Valley (1) 3-2 13 t-2
5. Wallace (2) 5-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Glenns Ferry 5, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (5) 1-1 37 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (3) 6-0 35 2
3. North Gem 4-0 20 3
4. Salmon River 4-0 9 —
5. Mackay 3-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5, Tri-Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 2.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press