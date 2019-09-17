Competing on soccer rivalry night at Ravsten Stadium, Skyline got two satisfactory results — one with a win, and one that was not a loss.
The Skyline girls celebrated a 3-0 win over the host Tigers, and the Skyline boys similarly celebrated a scoreless draw against Idaho Falls.
Girls game
Under the lights in the girls game, Skyline exploded out of the gate, scoring three goals on eight shots over the match’s opening 13 minutes.
Sophomore Tasha Miller didn’t even need 60 seconds to get the Grizzlies on the board, punching in a rebound in the opening minute off a Mattie Olson assist.
Eight minutes later fellow sophomore Teresa “T” Ledezma scored off another Olson assist for Skyline’s second goal, and four minutes after that senior midfielder and team captain Emily Stuart added a third and final goal for the Grizzlies off a Ledezma assist.
“We came out a little anxious and excited, and I feel like we were able to channel that energy in a positive way,” Stuart said. “I feel like after this game we know we are getting better, but we also know we have a long way to go.”
The teams played the final 66 minutes without another score, though Skyline continued to dominate possession the rest of the way.
The Grizzlies, 6-1-0 overall and tied for No. 1 in 4A District 6 with Bonneville with identical records of 4-0-0, host Blackfoot on Saturday. Idaho Falls remains above .500 despite the loss, 4-3-0 overall and 3-2-0 in 4A District 6, and will host Madison on Thursday.
Boys game
The Grizzlies and Tigers played to a scoreless tie in the opener Tuesday, a result that left the Idaho Falls sideline with heads down, and the Skyline bench with fists up.
The senior-rich Tigers struggled to get much going in the first half despite playing with the wind at their backs.
Skyline fared little better as the neither team had any real chances over the match’s first 35 minutes.
“They came out strong on defense, and I guess they accomplished what they wanted,” Idaho Falls senior defender Conner “C.J.” Johnson said. “I guess we dropped our heads after this one because we know we’re good enough to beat Skyline.”
Following a mini fracas at midfield early in the second half, the action kicked up a notch as both teams started challenging the keepers.
Skyline had a pair of near hits on long free kicks with the wind, and the Tigers responded with serious threats in the 50th, 52nd and 53rd minutes.
As the game slipped past the 60th minute, Skyline slipped into draw mode — rarely pushing groups of players past midfield.
“They have a lot of seniors, but we have a lot of talent, and good chemistry on and off the field,” Skyline senior defender Manny Ruiz said. “We’re getting that experience we need every day.”
Idaho Falls (2-2-3 overall, 2-0-2 4A District 6) plays Thursday at Blackfoot. The Grizzlies, who picked up their first draw of 2019 to move to 2-4-1 overall, 2-2-1 in 4A District 6, play Saturday at Blackfoot.