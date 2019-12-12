BOISE — Barring a late surprise that reopens college football’s coaching carousel, it looks like Boise State coach Bryan Harsin will be back for a seventh season next year.
But he wants to see some things change.
Harsin, whose name was linked to SEC openings at both Missouri and Arkansas in recent weeks, said Sunday that he would like to stay at Boise State — as long as the university and athletic department are committed to moving forward and improving things such as the facilities and budget.
“We have to continue to keep building and keep growing,” Harsin said. “Settling for same old, same old, that’s not the mentality and that’s not what Boise State was ever built on, that type of mindset. If we decide that we want to settle, settling is not a place that I want to be. If we want to get better, I’m all about that.
“If we want to grow and develop and put ourselves in a position where we can take that next step like we need to with the type of opponents that we’re about to play moving forward, then those are the types of places you want to be a part of.”
Renovations to the east side of Albertsons Stadium are at the top of Harsin’s wish list. Boise State initially hoped a few years ago that they could have something done by the 2020 season in anticipation of a record-setting crowd for the Florida State game, but now the goal would be 2021 at the earliest.
Included will be wider concourses and updated restrooms and concessions on the lower level. Club seating will be added to help pay for the project. An academic center on the lower level is also expected as part of the renovations.
Boise State added the indoor practice facility in 2005, the Stuekle Sky Center in 2008 and the Bleymaier Football Center in 2013 at a combined price of more than $55 million. But they’ve yet to do much of anything else since Harsin took over as coach in 2014.
Other areas that Harsin would like to see addressed include the football program’s budget. The biggest area of concern appears to be the assistant coaches salary pool, which has barely changed in the six years under Harsin.
According to the USA TODAY assistant coach salary database, 28 assistant coaches from Group of 5 schools make more than the $301,519 that Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill makes as the highest-paid assistant on the Broncos’ staff.
Five schools in the American Athletic Conference — Houston, UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis and South Florida — had a bigger assistant coach salary pool than Boise State in 2019.
“As long as we’re always attacking, to me that’s the mindset,” Harsin said. “If we’re just maintaining, then that’s not anything anyone on this staff or this team has any kind of mindset whatsoever or wants to be part of that.
“I’m hopeful that we can continue to keep growing and developing and this place continues to get better and we find ways to do that. I certainly want to see that happen.”
Harsin also said he’d like to see the school and the Mountain West Conference do a better job marketing the Broncos and the teams in the league moving forward. The AAC was more vocal in campaigning for its teams this season and both Memphis and Cincinnati were rated higher by the College Football Playoff committee for much of the year.
Despite having identical 12-1 records, it was Memphis that got the spot in the Cotton Bowl over Boise State. Boise State’s best regular season under Harsin will end at the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington, a 7-5, middle-of-the-road Pac-12 team.
Harsin’s call for action was prompted by a question about his name being included for job rumors elsewhere. He called the rumors “just stuff” and “nothing,” but admitted that he only wants to be at a place that is continuing to try and move forward.
It was similar to a statement made by former BSU head coach Chris Petersen — who now coaches Washington — when Stanford tried to hire him in 2010. One of the reasons Petersen elected to stay in Boise at that time was the school’s commitment to build a new football-only facility, which opened in 2013 at a cost of $22 million.
Missouri, which had interest in Harsin, hired former Boise State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz on a six-year, $24 million deal on Tuesday. The $4 million annual salary will be more than double the $1.85 million Harsin is slated to make next year with the Broncos.
The fact that Harsin apparently wasn’t interested in that kind of payday clearly shows his commitment and loyalty to his alma mater.
“I don’t know if there’s a lot of other people that bleed blue as much as I do,” Harsin said Sunday.
That could change if things around Boise State don’t change either.
WEAVER NAMED CBS SPORTS ALL-AMERICAN
Boise State’s Curtis Weaver was named to the 2019 CBS Sports All-America First Team on Wednesday.
Weaver, the only defensive player from a Group of 5 school to make the first team, led the Mountain West with 13 1/2 sacks and 18 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s fifth in the FBS in sacks and tied for ninth in tackles for loss.
The redshirt junior was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection. Weaver was also one of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award, a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and named a Midseason All-American by The Athletic.