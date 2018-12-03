Brigham Young University has accepted an invitation to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Western Michigan on Friday, Dec. 21, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
"We are excited to have been selected to play in a bowl game and for the opportunity to face a good Western Michigan team in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "Western Michigan is well-coached team, and we are looking forward to the challenge of preparing for the game and making a return trip to Boise.”
While there are more bowl-eligible teams this year than there are available bids, BYU's contract with ESPN guarantees the Cougars (6-6) a bowl spot if they become eligible.
BYU has played the Western Michigan Broncos (7-5) out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, five times previously, with all five games coming between 1962 and 1970. The Broncos won the last matchup 35-17 Sept. 19, 1970. The Cougars lead the overall series 3-2, 2-0 in Provo. The two teams have never met before on a neutral field.
Western Michigan finished the 2018 season second in the Mid-American Conference West Division capping its regular seasonwith a 28-21 win over MAC champion Northern Illinois, which defeated the Cougars 7-6 Oct. 27.
Utah faces Northwestern in Holiday Bowl
No. 17 Utah (9-4, 6-3 Pac-12) will play No. 22 Northwestern (8-5, 8-1 Big Ten) in the 41st-annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The game will be played on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium and will be televised on FS1.
Utah, the Pac-12 South Division champion, and Northwestern, the Big Ten West Division champ, are both making their first appearance in the Holiday Bowl. The two teams have played twice in their history — 1927 and 1981 — splitting the series 1-1. Both games were played in Evanston with Utah's victory coming in 1981.
"We are elated to be invited to the Holiday Bowl and to play an outstanding Northwestern team," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. "It is a testament to our players and also our great fan base that we were invited to play in this prestigious game. Our players are deserving to play in a bowl of this caliber and we are especially happy for our exceptional senior class. We look forward to playing in front of a big Utah crowd down in San Diego on Dec. 31."
The Wildcats enter their ninth bowl game in the last 11 seasons as the champions of the Big Ten West Division. They finished the season 8-5 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, tying a program record for conference victories in a season.
"We are extremely excited to represent the Big Ten as the West Division Champions in the Holiday Bowl and experience all that the great city of San Diego has to offer," Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "The bowl experience is a great reward for our young men and creates an amazing opportunity for our Wildcats community to come together. We have an important time coming up to improve as a team, and are looking forward to battling a very talented Utah team in California later this month."