SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After all but the last couple of Sacramento Kings had exited the locker room, coach Dave Joerger stood in the doorway and couldn't stop smiling as his center walked toward him.
"That was one hell of game, Willie Cauley-Stein," Joerger said. "Yes, one hell of a game."
Cauley-Stein had faced the NBA's reigning defensive player of year, Rudy Gobert, and didn't flinch. He just nodded at his coach as if it were no big deal.
"I'm faster than him and more elusive. So I just play my game. I'm the same size as him, so I'm not real worried about his length," said Cauley-Stein, who scored 23 points to help Sacramento beat the Utah Jazz 119-110 on Wednesday night.
"I give him a lot of misdirection and then I get into his body so he can't jump," he added. "I'm not afraid."
At a time in the game when previous Kings teams would wilt, this Sacramento squad outhustled, outmuscled and outshot the Jazz in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining to finish a 16-1 run that turned a two-point game into a 105-88 lead.
"You lose games when you stop playing hard and start trying to hold the ball. If you try and stall out the game, you're going to lose," said Cauley-Stein, who shot 11 for 15. "We want to keep being aggressive."
Just when Sacramento looked to be in total control, the Jazz mustered a last-gasp rally. Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points in less than 3½ minutes to bring Utah to 114-110.
"We have the fight in us," Mitchell said. "We've got to do that, not when we're down 15 or 17. ... We've got to do it from the beginning of the game."
Bjelica, who had 18 points, converted a three-point play and Iman Sumpert made two free throws to finish off the Jazz, who have lost four of five. Bogdan Bogdanovich also scored 18.
De'Aaron Fox added 17 points and 13 assists for the Kings, who snapped a six-game losing streak to Utah.
"We kept playing at our pace. In close games, guys don't want to run anymore," Fox said. "It's hard to beat us if we're playing at that pace while we're still executing."
Mitchell scored 35 points and awakened the Jazz, who seemed to be slogging through the game until their late surge. Jae Crowder added 16 for Utah.
The Kings, quicker to loose balls and crisp on their offensive sets, led by as many as 15 in the first half.
Ricky Rubio missed his first seven shots and then suddenly made three in a row in the third quarter. His last shot — a floating 19-foot jumper — gave the Jazz their first lead since the opening moments at 72-71.
The Kings quickly regained the lead but couldn't extend their advantage to double digits until Fox got into the lane on back-to-back possessions for tough floaters that started the Kings' surge in the final period.