Incoming Challis High School sophomore Kelli Ann Strand added another accolade to her continually growing golf resume.
Strand won the girls 15-18 title at the Idaho Junior Amateur on Wednesday in Moscow, claiming the title by 13 strokes. She carded a 66-71-72--209 through three rounds. The reigning 2A girls state medalist and the Post Register’s 2019 All-Area Golfer of the Year led after each of the first two rounds, carding the best score of the first round and tying for the second best score of the second round. She was one of eight incoming sophomore girls competing and one of three to finish in the top 10.
This win comes a little more than a year after she placed second by four strokes at the Idaho Women’s State Amateur in Boise with a three-day total of 228. At 14 years old, she was the youngest golfer in the field.