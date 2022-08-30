The Great Falls Voyagers belted out 17 hits and took advantage of five Chukars errors on the way to a 17-7 win Tuesday night.
Idaho Falls (18-20) scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull within 7-6, but Great Falls (16-21) blew the game open with four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Dusty Stroup finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Tyler Kelly knocked in a pair of runs for the Chukars.
The series continues Wednesday at 7 p.m.
