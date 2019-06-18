The Idaho Falls Chukars remained unbeaten on the season with a 6-4 win over the Missoula Osprey in game two of a three-game series Tuesday before 2,504 fans at Melaleuca Field.
Idaho Falls wasted no time, getting four runs on the board in the bottom of the first off a grand slam by Michael Emodi. The lead grew to 6-0 with an RBI double by Clay Dungan and an RBI single by Jose Marquez. The Chukars held the Osprey scoreless until the fifth, when they scored three runs off one hit. Cesar Garcia scored off a bases loaded walk by Kevin Lachance, Carson Maxwell came home after Kevin Watson grounded into a double play and Luvin Valbuena scored off a wild pitch by Marlin Willis. Missoula’s David Sanchez scored the final run of the game in the top of the ninth.
Emodi went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a grand slam and a run scored, Marqeuz went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored and Dungan went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Chukars. The grand slam was Emodi’s second home run of the season, following his three-run home run Sunday in Billings. Idaho Falls outhit Missoula 8-3.
Idaho Falls sent five pitchers to the mound with Willis getting the win, allowing no runs on no hits while walking none and striking out none in two innings. Jaret Hellinger earned the save, allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out one in one inning. The game ended with a pickoff and a strikeout.
The Chukars, who lead the Pioneer League North Division standings and currently have the best record in the Pioneer League in the early going, conclude their three-game homestand versus Missoula tonight. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.