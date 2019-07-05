The Missoula Osprey continued to have the Idaho Falls Chukars’ number, defeating Idaho Falls 8-5 on Friday at Melaleuca Field to move their win streak over the Chukars to four.
The Osprey broke open the game with a seven-run third inning, bringing home Carson Maxwell, Axel Andueza, Tristen Carranza, Spencer Brickhouse, Liover Peguero, Dominic Canzone and Kevin Watson. Andueza stretched the lead to 8-0 upon scoring off an RBI single by Brickhouse in the fourth.
Kember Nacero (two runs), Tyler James (two runs) and Jose Marquez scored five unanswered runs for the Chukars through the sixth and seventh innings to cut the deficit to three. Idaho Falls continued to rally in the bottom of the ninth, but left two runners stranded as Clay Dungan grounded out.
Dungan went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Nacero went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and James went 1 for 4 with two runs scored for Idaho Falls. Starting pitcher Stephen Ridings (2-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on two hits while walking three and striking out four in 2.2 innings pitched. The Chukars had one error while Missoula had none. The Osprey (11-9), who are in second place behind the Chukars in the Pioneer League North Division standings, outhit the Chukars 9-5.
The Chukars (13-5) begin a four-game road series today at Great Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium.