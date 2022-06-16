Chukars logo
The Idaho Falls Chukars fell 5-2 to the Ogden Raptors Friday in the third game of the two teams' season series.

After Ogden amassed a 4-0 lead, C. Estrada batted in two runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth. After those runs Idaho Falls' scoring drought resumed.

Jake Binder pitched five innings for the Chukars allowing seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts and three walks. 

With the win, the Raptors cut the Chukars series lead to 2-1. The two teams will play again Saturday at 7 p.m..

