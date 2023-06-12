chukars logo

The Chukars ended their road trip with a loss and a tie at Ogden.

Idaho Falls fell 10-2 on Saturday as Bryce Brown had two hits and CJ Dunn knocked in two runs, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors took an early lead and finished with 15 hits.


